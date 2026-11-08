Titans Not Looking to Trade Tony Pollard — But What Would an Undeniable Offer Look Like?

With Adam Schefter reporting today (in the middle of some push-ups) that the Tennessee Titans outright won't be trading RB Tony Pollard, noise surrounding the veteran playmaker has died down considerably. A guy who had once been the Titans' primary trade candidate seemed to have played himself into an untouchable spot.

But Jeffery Simmons once appeared to be in that spot also, until the Chicago Bears made an undeniable offer. The Titans were even turning down inquiries from the New York Giants for Simmons, which is another debacle that we'd rather leave untouched.

If Jonathan Taylor ends up being off the table, would it be at all possible for the Titans to see a similarly undeniable offer come through for Pollard? Tennessee wouldn't get two-first round selections in a million years, but that doesn't have to be the standard for a rebuilding roster.

The opposite side of the no-trade argument is that, no matter what happens the rest of this season, Pollard will likely be a big-ticket free agent that Tennessee won't bring back. He's only being held now because his consistency in the backfield gives Cam Ward a reliable playmaking floor on offense.

If Simmons can go at the right price, Pollard can too.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) dives for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What would be a dream price for Tony Pollard?

A fourth-rounder alone may not do it, but what about a fourth and a later pick? Could a third-round selection get the job done? If a team is confident that Pollard would resign, and desperately need help in the backfield, an unprecedented second-round selection would almost certainly sway Tennessee into decisive territory.

Now, I can't imagine the latter becomes a reality. However, the RB market particularly is alive and well. Just to name a few teams dealing with injuries at the position: The Arizona Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Giants.

If we're strictly talking undeniable pitches, a second-round pick is the only thing that comes to mind within the remote realm of reason - and it's still a stretch. The Titans would at least have to look twice at anything higher than a fourth, or at a package deal of some sort.

This isn't even considering the possibility that other players could be involved. Schefter's words make a Pollard trade unlikely, without a doubt, but Titans fans shouldn't rule out any move until the deadline buzzer sounds on Tuesday. One-win teams are among the easiest to persuade.