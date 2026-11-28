The Tennessee Titans will be eyeing their second win of the 2026 season on Sunday, as Robert Saleh's group will travel to EverBank Stadium to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee enters this Week 12 contest with a 1-9 record and is coming off a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while Jacksonville is 7-3 and will look to bounce back after a tough 23-18 defeat to the New York Giants. The Jaguars won the first meeting over the Titans by 17 points at Nissan Stadium.

Despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee has shown progress in recent weeks, especially on offense and with quarterback Cam Ward. However, there's still a plethora of areas for them to grow as the season moves along.

The Titans' offense is improving, but there's still a major issue

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The numbers don't lie. After an awful start to the season, the Titans' offense has scored 23 or more points in each of the last five games, including two 30-point outings against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 and the Cowboys last week.

Still, the group has a major problem on its hands, which is a lack of production in the first half. Tennessee's offense usually gets off to slow starts, and that was on full display against Dallas. The Titans scored just nine points in the first half, fell behind by three scores, and played catch-up for the rest of the game.

That trend can't continue for Tennessee to stay competitive and for the offense to show legitimate growth. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll must put an emphasis on starting fast and efficiently on the scripted drives, which will also help the defense.

What Cam Ward needs to improve on

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field after the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward has shown undeniable progress over the last few weeks, but the second-year quarterback still has a lot to work on.

Though he has been better in the ball security department in 2026, fumbling is still an issue plaguing Ward. The Miami product lost his second fumble of the season against the Cowboys, and no quarterback in the NFL has lost more fumbles over the past two years than Ward.

Ward's deep ball accuracy has also shown little to no improvement. For Ward to establish himself as the Titans' long-term answer, he must figure out his deep ball and how to be more efficient on those opportunities.

Overall, the growth we've seen from Ward and the offense has been tremendous, but there's still more that needs to get done. Sunday's road contest in Jacksonville will be another opportunity for Ward and his unit to gain momentum as the final games of the season rapidly approach.