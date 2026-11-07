Staff Predictions for Titans' Trade Deadline: Who Goes, Who Stays, and Why

The trade deadline is now just three days away, on November 10. That means speculation and "he said, she said" is at an all-time high in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans are very much involved in the noise.

The Titans On SI staff have all thrown hats into the ring on trade talk to some degree, but now, it's time we put down some official predictions to stand on.

Here are a round of staff predictions - expected and bold alike - ahead of the Titans' trade deadline, guessing who goes and who stays. It's shaping up to be an important date for a 1-7 Tennessee team facing another busy offseason. Let's jump in.

Lane:

By next Tuesday, the only Titans player that I expect the team will find a way to actually move is WR Calvin Ridley. The veteran pass-catcher has faded out of this offense to a near-irreversible degree, and the team's reported sixth-round asking price seems to suggest that they agree.

It feels likely that Tennessee will try and move on from Ridley to clear out space in the WR room for the likes of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike to compete. Elsewhere, though, I'm not sure I see the Titans hurrying up to move anybody.

Amani Hooker and Jacob Martin appear safe as two hyper-active defensive pieces in the secondary and on the defensive line, respectively. RB Tony Pollard could go at the right price, but at this point, it seems safer that Tennessee would hold on there too for Cam Ward's sake.

Who does that leave? DE Jermaine Johnson and LB Cody Barton, perhaps, both of whom have either been quiet or completely absent in recent trade talks. I'd be surprised if the Titans didn't make a single move, but the only one that looks "likely" is Ridley to me.

Isaiah:

Over the last two weeks, Pollard has played the best football of his Tennessee Titans tenure, racking up nearly 300 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been gung-ho on Pollard being the led running back in Nashville, leaving younger backups Tyjae Spears and rookie Nick Singleton with a handful of healthy scratches.

There appears to be no working backup plan if Pollard is dealt at the deadline. Therefore, I see Pollard finishing out his age 29 season with the Titans, especially when more decorated options are available at the deadline, like backs Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) calls to running back Tony Pollard (20) before a snap in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the flip side, the Tennessee Titans are reportedly seeking a sixth-round pick in exchange for WR Calvin Ridley, which has been made known for roughly a week now. In my opinion, there’s no surprise why he hasn’t been moved yet... the Titans are asking too much. Ridley turns 32 years old next month, and he’s two years removed from his last 1,000-yard season.

There’s a stronger possibility Ridley is moved for a seventh-round pick to a team like the Las Vegas Raiders looking to harvest the final snaps of an aging receiver.

Onto a bolder take. For reasons beyond comprehension, Tyjae Spears has been ghosted from significant playing time for the majority of this season. In Week 5, Spears led the offense with a team-high nine receptions in a blowout loss to the Texans, since he’s only been handed one carry and caught one pass. Spears hasn’t played in the last two games.

At 25 years old, I could see a team taking a flyer on Spears, especially if the asking price for players like the aforementioned Taylor and Barkley is too high.

Shaun:

I think the Titans will ultimately stand pat at the deadline, especially when it comes to Pollard. Cam Ward needs the balanced attack that Pollard provides in order for him to start reaching his full potential.

Making an already inconsistent offense one-dimensional could end up being a critical blow for Ward’s development, which is why outside of landing a top-100 pick, I think they’ll choose to keep Pollard to help Ward develop over the final nine games of the season.

If they do make a trade, I believe it will be something that won’t yield a large return, such as trading Calvin Ridley for a late-draft pick. The Los Angeles Rams could be a possibility given their current depth at the position, but we’ll see if anybody is willing to give up anything for an older receiver who has yet to eclipse 100 yards on the year.

In short: I'm not expecting fireworks.