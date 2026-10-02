Week 4: Analyzing the Titans' Best and Worst Possible Outcomes vs. Ravens

Once again, it's game weekend. The Tennessee Titans are 0-3 in such scenarios up to now, but a win has to come eventually. Week 4's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens may appear bleak, but it isn't entirely out of the question for the Titans to pull an upset here.

Between nasty weather for the second straight week and the Titans having played their best game of the season against a mobile QB/elite RB duo in Week 2, this road trip has the potential to get interesting for Robert Saleh's group.

Here's a break down of our projected best and worst possible outcomes for Tennessee this coming Sunday.

Worst: 34-10 loss

Let's start with the bad news. The Ravens have scored 34 points in two of their three games this season - both of their wins. In a worst-case scenario, the Titans' defense gives way to another dominant performance from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off the ball to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) in the first quarter of the NFL football game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's in this scenario that Henry's revenge game against his former team goes sour for Tennessee. Cam Skattebo essentially served as the engine for the Giants' offense last week, rushing for 60 yards on 20 carries and hauling in an extra 40 yards through the air. New York barely took that one over Tennessee, but similar efficiency allowed to Baltimore would be disastrous.

A loss in this manner also assumes continued offensive struggles for the Titans. It would be their third game of the season scoring 10 points or less. The Ravens have allowed more than 20 points to each of their three opponents this year, which poses a 10-point performance from Tennessee as a truly nightmarish outcome.

But perhaps that means Week 4 is unlikely to unfold that way...

Best: 23-17 win

In the best possible world, the Titans score a season-high 23 points and essentially repeat what the New Orleans Saints did to the Ravens on the same field two weeks ago.

In a 24-17 victory, the Saints picked Lamar Jackson off, held Derrick Henry to 68 yards, and made three field goals on three attempts. Replicating that performance would assume Cam Ward's best game yet, but that will likely have to happen for Tennessee to win at any interval.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is interviewed after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why not now? The Ravens haven't won a home game in nearly a calendar year, and it was Week 5 last season that Ward finally broke through - on the road - to get a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

We know Saleh's defense is capable of forcing turnovers; look no further than Week 2, in which both Marcus Harris and Amani Hooker picked off Jalen Hurts. That was a loss, but it hinted at a defensive formula that made things a little easier on the Titans' less consistent offense.

A lot would have to go Tennessee's way, but that's the point of these split outcomes. If the Titans are to win, it will likely stem from Saleh's defense giving Ward good field position and limiting Henry in the backfield. The path to victory, no matter how unlikely, is clear.