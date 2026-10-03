Titans Preparing For More Nasty Weather vs. Ravens - And it Only Hurts Their Chances

A huge part of the Titans’ Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants was the windy, rainy weather at MetLife Stadium. Going in, we saw the conditions as a potential roadblock for Tennessee. As expected, the Titans’ passing game collapsed and New York pulled ahead on field goals alone.

Not only is Week 4 expected to suffer similar conditions in Baltimore against the Ravens, but the Titans are facing one of the best backs in the league in Derrick Henry. Of course, Henry also just so happens to arguably the greatest Titan to ever play. Double punch to the gut.

While winds aren't expected to be severe, rain is anticipated at kickoff and in the fourth quarter. Robert Saleh said the Titans are working with wet footballs again today. The Titans have a solid run game, but the last thing Tennessee wants is for Week 4's matchup to go primarily to the ground.

Even in treacherous conditions, the Titans can't allow this one to become Derrick Henry vs. Tony Pollard and whichever secondary back is spelling his efforts. Against all odds, a rock-solid run defense is the only way Saleh will realistically keep his group in this one.

Saleh, Titans have to stop Derrick Henry

Through three games in the 2026 season, Henry is averaging just above 100 yards per contest. The 32-year old back looks about as good as he ever has, in Baltimore or elsewhere. With every passing year, Henry makes the Titans look worse and worse for allowing him to walk without an offer in 2024.

Saleh's run defense has lived by a "bend don't break" philosophy this season. While the pass defense has broken into top 10 territory, Tennessee's run-stopping has fallen into the bottom 10. There are good pieces on the defensive front, but as a unit, they've allowed the rush to chip away all too often.

Lamar Jackson's worst game this season, and Baltimore's only loss, saw him throw an interception. Henry rushed for just 68 yards. Tennessee's best game was their Week 2 loss to the Eagles, in which Jalen Hurts threw two picks and Philadelphia rushed for 89 yards as a team.

That's the path to the Titans making this one a game, rain or shine. Tennessee can't rely on what the clouds are doing to win football games, but it'd be much easier to force Jackson to make mistakes through the air when the passing game is comfortably in play. We'll keep tabs on the weather heading into Sunday.