Tennessee Titans Move Up in NFL Uniform Rankings (But Still too Low)

The Tennessee Titans got a much-needed makeover this offseason. The team not only got a new set of home and away uniforms, but they also got new primary and secondary logos.

The team went away from the previous color scheme, opting to more embrace the "Titans Blue" of the Oilers. Overall, these uniforms have received a great response, with almost everybody seeming to prefer them over the previous iteration. Before now, nobody really considered the Titans to have great uniforms.

Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated recently ranked all 32 uniforms for the 2026 season. Kadlick has the Titans higher than they have been in recent years, but still lower than they should be in my opinion.

Titans Come in at No. 19 in Uniform Rankings

Tennessee Titans players head out for mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kadlick has the Titans at the No. 19 spot, right in between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. No. 19 is definitely higher than I saw the Titans in any of these lists in the last decade, but I'm shocked the team isn't higher.

Kadlick has the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 1, and they use a similar shade of light blue to the Titans. The 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bengals round out Kadlick's top five, while the Los Angeles Rams came in last at No. 32.

For the fellow AFC South teams, the Indianapolis Colts came in at No. 26, the Jacksonville Jaguars came in at No. 15, and the Houston Texans came in at No. 7. I'll be honest, I'm a big fan of the throwback uniforms for the Jaguars.

Regarding the Titans' new look, Kadlick offered the following:

The Titans unveiled new uniforms and a new logo earlier this year, both of which include details that “represent the franchise’s history, and its home in Nashville.” Their home jerseys are described as “Luv Ya Blue”—an ode to the organization’s days as the Oilers—and are paired with white pants, while their road uniform is the inverse. While these are undoubtedly clean, they also effectively eliminate their ability to wear throwbacks, leaving them without a ton of other options. Mike Kadlick, SI

So, Kadlick's main problem is that this new look means the Titans won't be able to wear throwbacks. Sure, they won't be wearing the Oilers uniforms anymore, but I actually think there's a cool throwback opportunity for the Titans.

Titans Should Wear Original Uniforms as Throwbacks

Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (9) jumps over Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Kenard Lang (96) during their preseason game at The Coliseum in Nashville on Aug. 9, 2003. The Titans came out on top 10-6. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

From 1999 to 2007, and then from 2013 to 2017, the Titans wore a navy jersey with light blue shoulders. This is one of my favorite uniforms of all time, and I think it would look awesome if it were modernized.

Sure, the Titans can't wear Oilers throwbacks anymore, but why not wear some original Titans ones instead? This would be a cool nod to the past, especially since 2026 is the last season of the original Nissan stadium. It's also been heavily implied the Titans alternate uniform for 2026 will be navy, so why not make the throwbacks navy as well?

Would you want the original Titans uniforms to be worn as throwbacks? Let me know!