Titans Reveal New Logo, Jerseys in Complete Rebrand

The wait is finally over; after months of anticipation and seemingly unending speculation and mocks from fans in every facet, the Tennessee Titans have officially revealed their new uniforms. In the same fell swoop, the team’s refreshed logo and primary color swap have touched down, also. A new era in Nashville has officially begun.

Recent weeks in Titans-related media have been flush with teases from the franchise themselves, alongside minute bits of breaking information from insiders in the fold. Now, fans have to wonder no longer.

In a post on social media following a (curiously) private event for local media, the Titans showed off their differentiated look, boasted by some of the team’s most recognizable players.

Titans of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/f7MEinwKcb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

Details in the Threads

Recent rumors of the Titans' focus on light blue, white and red came into full fruition, with the first two of those three dominating the updated look in the majority. Two of the three unveilings see white tops, with one joining the bottoms in the same icy tone to complete a blinding visage.

Otherwise, a white jersey is paired with light blue pants; of course, the alternative is vice versa. On both uniforms, red outlines the numbers and shoulder embellishments. Helmets, also as reported, are white with the same-colored facemasks, bearing a light blue stripe down the center (also outlined in red), and the long-leaked round logo with a strong 'T' in the center and, notably, no flames.

The team's previously signature navy blue inclusion is also absent, save for a small, three-star patch on the back neckline of the jerseys.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) chats with wide receiver James Proche II (13) (obscured) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The white jerseys also now bear the 'Tennessee' wordmark, where the baby blue variant retains the 'Titans' dub that has previously dominated both home and away options. A brand new font across the board is the cherry on top; Tennessee's new look is complete.

A New Chapter

To usher in all this information, in addition to Kyle Brandt coming out to excite fans (predicting a Titans playoff appearance in Robert Saleh's first year), the Titans brought out recent signings Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers and Tommy Townsend.

And those were just the preview; to show off those aforementioned threads, Cam Ward appeared shadowed in a video - one that would also release instantly online - before taking the stage alongside Jeffery Simmons. To the vast approval of fans (in the form of both hoops and hollers), the Titans' new look was officially unveiled.

The "new chapter" tagline that the Titans' official X (Twitter) account used to describe the reveal perfectly encapsulates everything about Tennessee football in 2026-27. The Titans of Tennessee have a new head coach, completely swapped roster and, to top it all off, an entirely refreshed look to convince fans that, truly, the best is yet to come.

Now, all that's left to do is suit up and hit the turf. Fall can't come soon enough.

