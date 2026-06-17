Tennessee Titans OC Brian Daboll Said a Lot and a Little about Cam Ward on Tuesday

Cam Ward's offseason has been a bit of a roller coaster, and it's become one of the bigger talking points among Tennessee Titans fans and beat reporters alike. With the team now into its mandatory minicamp — the last on-field work before everyone scatters for a break until training camp opens later in July — the noise around Ward's inconsistency has only gotten louder.

The good news? New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll isn't sweating it — and it sure sounds like this OC isn't quick to throw his new franchise quarterback under the bus. His explanation of why tells you a lot about how this staff plans to develop its young signal-caller.

Brian Daboll Zooms Out

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws in drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When longtime Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky asked Daboll about some of Ward's missed throws, the coordinator zoomed all the way out.

"I think you have to look at the whole picture and see where the deep safeties are, and the tempo, arc and pace that you need to throw the football with — controlling the middle-of-field safety, using your eyes the right way, movement," Daboll told the media on Tuesday.

"There's different adjustments that receivers have relative to when the ball's coming, how quickly it's coming, is it an over-the-top throw, is it a back-shoulder throw? All those things are tied in together, Paul. It's not the quarterback, it's not the receiver, it's not the line. It's everybody that's involved in terms of completing a successful play."

Deflect the question much? It's not surprising. Daboll framed every incompletion as a collective equation — coverage reads, timing, receiver adjustments, protection, all of it baked together. That's A+ coach-speak, and you can tell this isn't Daboll's first rodeo.

What Is Daboll Looking For?

Daboll also made a point to note that the misses haven't told the whole story. "He's had plenty of those good ones too," he said of Ward's summer. From there, the coordinator pivoted to what he's actually evaluating.

"What I'm looking for is our grasp — being able to operate quickly, having our eyes in the right spot, being able to move defenders when we need to move them, slight reset and throws when we need to have them, and giving our guys a chance," Daboll explained.

"Each practice, we go back in there, we look at the tape. [I] have a lot of confidence in Cam, and have a lot of confidence in the other quarterbacks as well."

The Bigger Picture

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) sets up to throw during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is exactly the kind of perspective you'd hope for from a coordinator who built his reputation developing Josh Allen in Buffalo — and who said working with Ward was a major reason he took the Tennessee job in the first place. Allen's early-career growing pains are well documented, and Daboll lived through every one of them before Allen blossomed into an MVP-caliber star.

The reality is that OTA and minicamp reps are designed for exactly this — making mistakes in shorts so they don't show up on Sundays. Ward has had his rocky moments this summer, sure, but he's also flashed the arm talent and creativity that made him the No. 1 overall pick last year.

Am I Worried about Cam Ward?

Short answer: No.

Why? Because we've already watched this kid do it in real games — with no help and major offensive coaching malpractice. Ward was borderline elite down the stretch last season. He took care of the football. Did he make some bad throws? Sure. But we knew that coming in. He also made some spectacular, tier-one, elite-level quarterback throws along the way.

And as far as Ward's elite trait? It's the improv. This guy can do things you simply cannot teach. You can coach footwork. You can coach reads, timing, eye discipline, all of it. You can't coach the instinctual, off-script magic that Ward brings to the table. Many quarterbacks attempt it at the NFL level, but most teeter on the wrong side of the line.

Daboll didn't put much (if any) blame on Ward publicly, and that's fine. We already knew the accuracy was going to be part of the growth curve. But give me the guy who can do the things most people can't. The teachable stuff comes with reps and a real coordinator finally in his corner. The rare stuff? He already has it.

That's why I'm betting on Ward this year.