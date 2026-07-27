PFF gives Titans' Gunnar Helm Extra Motivation Ahead of Highly Anticipated Second Season

The Tennessee Titans will finally kick off training camp on Wednesday to prepare for the 2026 NFL season, and the team is expecting tight end Gunnar Helm to be a key piece of Brian Daboll's offense.

Though Tennessee's offense was abysmal last year, Helm was still able to show flashes and post solid numbers despite being the No. 2 tight end behind Chig Okonkwo. Helm tallied 357 yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions.

With Okonkwo departing the Titans for the Washington Commanders in free agency this offseason, Helm is now Tennessee's No. 1 tight end, with newcomer Daniel Bellinger behind him serving as depth. However, the national media hasn't taken notice of Helm just yet ahead of his second season.

Helm Misses the Cut on PFF's Top-32 Tight Ends List

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) runs with the ball after a made catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus recently published its rankings of the top 32 tight ends in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season, and Helm was noticeably absent from the list. Evan Engram of the Denver Broncos, Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears, and Theo Johnson of the New York Giants snagged the final three spots over Helm.

Though seeing no Titans representation on the list is disappointing, Helm not cracking PFF's tight end rankings is fair. There is definitely an argument to be made that the Texas product deserved one of the final spots over Engram, Kmet, or Johnson, but we need to see how Helm performs in the starting role this season.

Additionally, after taking a look at the list, it's incredible to see how much talent there is at the tight end position in the NFL. Teams have been valuing the position much more in recent years, and the rankings showed that.

What Helm can do to Earn a Spot on the List in the Future

If Helm builds off his promising rookie campaign and establishes himself as a reliable pass-catching option for quarterback Cam Ward, he will surely garner more recognition as one of the top young tight ends in the league.

With the Titans boasting an arsenal of young dynamic weapons and experienced veterans for Ward, Helm may not receive the chance to post earth-shattering numbers that propel him to top-tier status. But the 23-year-old has shown that he is fully capable of taking advantage of his opportunities, so don't expect a quiet season from Helm either.

Overall, Helm has the potential to be a legitimate difference-maker for the Titans this year, and if he plays a pivotal role on a Titans offense that makes some noise, the national media will have no choice but to pay attention to the ascending tight end.