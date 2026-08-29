The 2 Main Things Titans Need to Prove in Final Preseason Game vs. Bears

The Tennessee Titans' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears tonight is by far and away the team's most important meeting yet. Roster cuts being due tomorrow means every player on either side of the bubble have to show up and make their argument in live play tonight.

Looking past the players to watch specifically in that debate, the Titans have broader goals that the team needs to accomplish tonight ahead of the regular season. Robert Saleh is off to a 2-0 start, but Tennessee has looked far from perfect.

To build fans' confidence, and more importantly an identity, two things stand out as needed accomplishments in tonight's contest. One on offense, one on defense.

Backup Offense Can Build Momentum

With Tennessee's starters set to sit for the most part against the Bears, according to Robert Saleh, we'll be looking out for the backup unit to prove their ability to build momentum in spells.

Against Chicago, especially if guys like Mitch Trubisky, Tyjae Spears, and Xavier Restrepo see a full half of play, the group needs to show the ability to properly spell the leading guys. Connect on a few long balls, hopefully get some clarity in the roster battle between Restrepo and Bryce Oliver, and find a way to score against a good defense.

Meet that bar and go into the regular season with a little proof in the pudding for Brian Daboll's system, and from the top-down

The Titans Secondary Isn't a Serious Worry

On the flip side with Robert Saleh's defense, Tennessee's secondary has been the worry that we (along with everyone else) have hammered home again and again. That remains the rightful case in their showing vs. the Bears tonight.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news, however, is that the secondary had their best joint practice off the offseason on Friday. Three different Titans came down with an interception from two different Chicago passers. The better news? Two of those interceptions came from fringe guys who will likely see the field vs. the Bears, in S Erick Hallett II and CB Derrick Canteen.

Starters Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott also got positively involved, with each breaking up passes downfield for Bears receivers. Taylor specifically almost came down with a pick himself, which would've brought the day's total to a whopping four. Whether or not those guys end up seeing clock, the stage is set against the Bears for further improvement as a unit.

Tonight, with or without an interception, the Titans' backup secondary simply needs to contain. Prevent breakout plays from Chicago's offense and take the easy wins. A decent, non-penalty performance would make up a lot of ground at this point for anyone in the market for a permanent seat.