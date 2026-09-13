4 Major Takeaways From Titans' Embarrassing Home Loss to Jets: Cam Ward Falls Seriously Short

The Tennessee Titans weren't widely favored heading into today's home-opener vs. the New York Jets. Nobody, however, anticipated Tennessee to be blown out on in Nissan Stadium by one of the NFL's worst teams from last season.

Where does that place the Titans heading into Week 2? That's a question we'd rather not answer right now. Although, in short, it's a pitiful outlook. Tennessee failed to score a single point in the second half, if that tells you anything.

For the time, here are the four biggest takeaways from Tennessee's 23-10 loss to New York today. Robert Saleh's debut wasn't all bad... right?

Cam Ward didn't move the needle on offense

The dire need for Ward to prove that he's taken an offseason leap was noted again and again leading up to this contest. In his sophomore debut, Ward simply didn't move the needle. Tennessee's offense looked completely out of sorts under his leadership.

Passing just 19/32 on the day, with one score in garbage time, Ward struggled even as New York lost multiple big names on their defense. S Minkah Fitzpatrick and CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. both hit the medical tent, and yet, the Titans failed time and time again to capitalize on a beat-down secondary.

Ward showed flashes, sure, and he didn't turn the ball over. However, virtually no momentum downfield and an inability to find the end zone are what will define this game for Tennessee looking back. Both of those shortcomings fall on Ward.

Titans' secondary confirmed preseason fears

All summer, especially once preseason play began, the Titans' secondary was a primary point of emphasis in the worst way. Starting CBs Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott looked inconsistent in joint practices and their limited preseason snaps.

Today, that unit confirmed the absolute worst of our fears about them.

Geno Smith, known for his tendency to turn the ball over through the air, was virtually flawless on the day. Passing 19/24 for 215 yards, the veteran QB looked like he'd spent years in what is a new Jets offense.

Alontae Taylor opened the game on a pass interference penalty. From that point forward, Taylor, Flott, and anyone else downfield were carved up by WR Garrett Wilson and company from New York. An ugly showing, to say the least.

Carnell Tate has massive potential

Now, we can move to a positive. Carnell Tate was another player circled for a big day following his zero-catch preseason. Even as the offense struggled, Tate managing to break loose and come down with 4 catches for 38 yards should be taken as a win.

Tate even matched Wan'Dale Robinson's production in the offense, perhaps signaling that the rookie could take over WR1 duties sooner than many of us are expecting. When Ward did manage to find someone beyond a checkdown, it was either Tate or Robinson almost always

Tate accounted for a large chunk of Ward's 140 total yards. That'll do.

Anthony Hill Jr. is ready to start

Similarly exciting was another Tennessee rookie. LB Anthony Hill Jr. had a truly knockout day in a Robert Saleh defense that looked otherwise lost.

Hill already had a team-high nine tackles heading into the half, and from there he continued to make a notable impact where the rest of his team faltered. Hill would finish with 16 tackles on the day, leading the Titans.

Who know how this contest would've ended if Hill was credited with what appeared to be a forced fumble early in the first half. A loss is a loss, and "what ifs" don't win games. Still, Hill produced in the absence of veteran LB Cedric Gray. He looks ready for the spotlight, at least.