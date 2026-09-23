The Rest of the AFC South is Giving Titans Every Chance to Take Over

The Tennessee Titans are 0-2. Through a fisheye view, you may think the team is once again trending toward a 3-14-like season that sees them at the bottom of their divisional standings. This year, however, is different. The AFC South is a combined 1-7 through two weeks.

Jacksonville is the only team with a victory, having dominated the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 1. The Jaguars losing on the road to the Denver Broncos last week pulled them to 1-1, providing a narrow lead over the rest of a division with essentially no positive movement so far.

Tennessee weren't been seen as competitors for the division, and still aren't at all favorites. But if these struggling trends continue, the Titans can take advantage of winnable game next week and try and get ahead of their in-league rivals.

Odds aside, the possibility is on the board. Robert Saleh can take some massive strides by improving on what his team did well last week and capitalizing on this circumstance. Beat the Giants in Week 3, and the Titans will force another team to the bottom of the AFC South.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans can pull away from floor of AFC South with Week 3 win

Why is that? Because the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play one another in Week 3. Both of those teams are winless, meaning each are suffering the same plight as the Titans. Something has to give in either direction there, and that also means one of those teams will be on the board.

The Jaguars, while heading back home, are hosting the formidable, 1-1 New England Patriots next Sunday. Across the board, Tennessee looks to have the most favorable matchup of the week.

Playing the New York Giants on the road isn't a walk in the park, but the home team is set to be without their rising franchise QB, in Jaxson Dart. Jameis Winston taking over under center for the Giants means the Titans have a huge opportunity here.

Especially if Jacksonville loses, you're essentially back to square one. There's no better way to forgive your own faults early in the year than by catapulting into division contention three weeks into the year. Saleh's group still has to prove they can win consistently, but last week represented a notable leap.

Tennessee needs an early win before we can be confident about their chances to disrupt the AFC South standings. Although, through two weeks, fans couldn't have asked for a wider window to stay alive therein.