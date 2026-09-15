Level Playing Field: Why the Titans Remain Very Much Alive in the AFC South

You'll have to work overtime to come up with a positive from the Tennessee Titans' loss to the New York Jets in Week 1. Not to mention that, from the perspective of fans who have put up with a product like this one for the better part of a half-decade now, the joke has long been old.

However, the season has truly only just begun. This isn't a way to pump sunshine; it's necessary to highlight where Tennessee fell short. We've already done that extensively, especially regarding Cam Ward.

Though taking one look at the AFC South will reveal that the Titans' fate is very much within their own control. The only divisional squad to win yesterday was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are the reigning champs and opened their schedule against the ever-dire Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills snuck by the Houston Texans 36-31 in Houston, and the Indianapolis Colts fell way short at home to the Baltimore Ravens, 41-23. That means the Titans are tied for second place across the board heading into Week 2.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh cheers on the team during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A reset on Sunday is crucial, and a win would more than wipe away what went wrong yesterday.

The weekly "1-0" mindset is necessary for the Titans

The whole “1-0 every week” mindset definitely loses all appeal once a team has lost for three or four weeks straight. However, details aside, the Titans being just 0-1 means this common sentiment is still very much applicable.

It’s less about the opponent and more about the result. It’s not controversial to say that the Titans will be heavy underdogs against the Eagles this week, but it also isn’t controversial to say that the home team needs to find a way to win. A tall task, sure, but a simple one.

An 0-2 start would likely send Tennessee to the surefire bottom of their division. The Texans play the Bengals at home this week, and the Colts have the Chiefs on the road. Even if the Titans were to lose alongside the Colts, that restarts the same ranking that the AFC South had at the end of last season.

Now, Houston and Indianapolis could lose again and join Tennessee in this very same spot in Week 3. But what happens if those teams lose, and the Titans win? Then, you’ve got an undisputed second-place squad in the baby blue and red.

Not to mention that Jacksonville could very well fall to a vengeful, 0-1 Denver Broncos team on the road. Then you’re having top-spot conversations. That’s the best way to show just how early we still are this season, as well as just how important these next few games will be for a Tennessee team trying to avoid reclaiming last place.