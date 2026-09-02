What the Titans' Final Roster Says About the Front Office's Vision

The Tennessee Titans are racing toward a new era under Robert Saleh after posting just six combined wins in the past two seasons. A rebuild of that severity can't be accomplished in a day, and we're in the midst of the first offseason in which Saleh is moving pieces around.

As a result, we've got a seemingly solid 53-man roster set following Sunday's roster cuts and Monday's waiver moves. Barring any potential signing from here on out, we can look at this Tennessee team as the one that will take the field in Week 1. That's just 11 days out now.

From the outside looking in, two through lines dominate Saleh and GM Mike Borgonzi's apparent vision for this Titans team. The rookies will matter right out of the gate, and the defense is an work in progress that Tennessee isn't willing to take a chance on.

Titans Rookies Will Matter Immediately

Carnell Tate is the obvious example here. A receiver going at fourth overall in the draft in the midst of a franchise overhaul is going to net him a serious role anywhere, and Tate is no different. Slotted alongside Cam Ward and Wan'Dale Robinson as an expected workman in the Titans' passing attack, Tate will be relied on immediately to contribute.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, and wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) look on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Past Tate, however, is Fernando Carmona. The rookie lineman has ascended into a starting spot at RG following his impressive training camp and will have to hold his own on a line with multiple years of experience just about everywhere.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, who Tennessee traded up into the first round for, is expected to get significant run on defense, while backup C Pat Coogan made the final cut over veteran linemen like Cordell Volson and Austin Deculus.

FOX Sports just tabbed the Titans as the sixth youngest team in the NFL. That's no accident.

Tennessee Will Rely Heavily on Defensive Depth

Everyone expected the focus to shift a little when Saleh, a revered defensive coordinator, was hired as head coach. However, this offseason proved beyond a shadow of a doubt where Saleh's primary focus lies in this rebuild.

Almost everything after selecting Tate has leaned to the defensive side of the ball. The Titans completely overhauled that unit in free agency, led by DE John Franklin-Myers and CBs Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott. Then, when the secondary, Flott in particular, disappointed in camp?

The Titans add two more pieces to the secondary on waivers. Four of their five wire pickups will benefit the defense. Tennessee has made a loud effort ahead of Week 1 to bulk up the defense from the top-down.

It's been Saleh's speciality all along, and with him calling the shots on that side of the ball, his hiring basically guaranteed that the defense would be made a priority.