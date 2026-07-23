Titans Land Near Top of League in Important Category for 2026

It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans haven't been near the top of the league in many categories of late. After winning just six games over the last two years, the team has gone through some massive changes, from the roster to the front office.

However, when you're bad for several years in a row, you have a chance to add elite, young talent. Luckily, it seems like the Titans have been able to do that, with pieces like Cam Ward, Carnell Tate, and Cedric Gray, among others.

And, while we often lament the lack of positive attention the Titans get, the Titans are actually getting some recognition right now. ESPN recently had the Titans near the top of the league in one key area, and it's not hard to see why.

Titans Own Among the Most Young Talent in the League

Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently ranked each team's under-25 talent. The Titans came in at No. 5, behind only the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns.

Not surprisingly, Ward and Tate were identified as the team's "blue chip" players. The article also mentions young defenders like Gray, Keldric Faulk, Anthony Hill Jr., and Kevin Winston Jr., as well as pass-catchers Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, and Gunnar Helm.

"Six different players who are currently under 25 started at least 10 games for last season's Titans, and they added two first-round picks in Tate and Keldric Faulk to that young group of talented players," Schatz explained.

If the Titans' rookie class performs, it's not hard to imagine the team being ranked even higher next season. Of course, much of the Titans' future relies on Ward and his development. The quarterback is definitely in a much better position this year, though, so there won't be any excuses if he doesn't take a step forward.

"Ward, who passed for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025, turned 24 in May. He will throw to a group of wideouts that features Tate (21), Elic Ayomanor (23) and first-team All-Pro return man Chimere Dike (24). Tight end Gunnar Helm will be 24 in September, while one of the featured blockers is 23-year-old right tackle JC Latham," Schatz added.

Speaking of JC Latham, it would certainly be nice if the right tackle would also take a step forward. Right now, Peter Skoronski is the only offensive lineman to feel really good about, so Latham becoming an above-average starter would be quite nice.

Not Just Relying On Young Talent

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's nice to see that the Titans have such an elite crop of young talent, but it's not just up to the young guys. Some of the best players on the team are veterans, like Jeffery Simmons, Alontae Taylor, and John Franklin-Myers.

There's a nice base of veteran talent, so if these under-25s end up being as good as we think they can be, the Titans will become a force in the AFC South.