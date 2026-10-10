Titans' Anthony Hill Jr. Slots Lower Than Expected in NFL.com's Rookie Defensive Rankings

It's been a rough start to the year for the Tennessee Titans, as the team is 0-4 on the season and their playoff hopes are already basically dead. However, there have still been some bright spots in what has been a dreadful season so far, including linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill, Tennessee's second-round pick in April, has been a standout on head coach Robert Saleh's defense. The Texas product has tallied 42 tackles, 13 defensive stops, two pass deflections, and a 73.5 Pro Football Focus tackling grade.

Though Hill has experienced the usual rookie growing pains, especially in pass coverage, the 21-year-old has brought refreshing youth to the Titans' linebacker room. But it looks like some of the national media has yet to take full notice of Hill's solid performance.

Anthony Hill Jr. Charts at No. 7 on NFL.com's Rookie Defense Rankings

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrate a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice released his rankings of the top rookie defenders in the NFL through four games, and Hill came in at No. 7. Sonny Styles of the Washington Commanders earned the top spot.

"As the Mike linebacker and green-dot wearer in Robert Saleh’s defense, Hill is automatically subject to reckless Fred Warner comparisons. I won’t be making any of those here, but the rookie does deserve shine for his sideline-to-sideline range. Over the first three weeks of the season, Hill piled up an NFL-high 34 tackles, earning him Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for September. Against the pass, he’s flashed ability as a blitzer but lacks consistency in coverage," Filice wrote of Hill.

Hill has played every single defensive snap for the Titans in 2026, and has held his own as a plus starter on the unit. Though the rookies above, including Styles, Arvell Reese of the New York Giants, Dillon Thieneman of the Chicago Bears, Mansoor Delane of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacob Rodriguez of the Miami Dolphins, and Caleb Downs of the Dallas Cowboys, have shown their flashes, Hill has already established himself as one of the most pivotal pieces of Saleh's roster.

If Hill were on a winning team and playing like he has so far, the 6-foot-2 linebacker would be garnering more respect. However, with the Titans winless, it's hard to blame Filice for underrating Hill's production and output.

Tennessee will be eyeing their first win of the season against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Hill will need to patrol the middle of the field at a high level, make progress in pass coverage, and continue being tenacious in the run game for the Titans to finally exit a Sunday with a victory.