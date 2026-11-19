Cedric Gray, after missing the Titans' Week 1 loss as a result of a concussion, spent the entirety of this season's first half trying to work his way back into Robert Saleh's rotation. His lack of snaps was confusing after Gray's great 2025 season, but that noise is in the rearview mirror now.

Without Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton in Week 10, Gray was essentially left as Tennessee's lone reliable LB against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He left no doubt in that contest that it was time to make a change in the unit. Gray hauled in his first career INT and had a team-high nine tackles.

Fittingly (and finally), Gray seems to be trending toward a promotion. Today, DC Gus Bradley said Gray is getting the majority of first-team reps in practice. Gray proved he deserves to start at WILL, and all signs point to him getting that opportunity vs. the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.

Who, then, starts next to Gray. Where one question is answered, another is raised for Tennessee. The answer should be obvious: Hill, in his first season, has been arguably the Titans' best defender. Now is the time for Saleh and the Titans to bench Barton... but will they?

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws over Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans can't be stubborn with Cody Barton any longer

Hill leads the Titans with 82 tackles in eight games - and that's by a comfortable margin. Second to Hill is S Kevin Winston Jr., with 56. Gray comes in an fourth, with 46, in eight games also.

Where does Barton slide into the picture? All the way down in ninth, with 34 tackles. With both Hill and Barton practicing again (to varying degrees) after missing last week, the question is naturally begged as to which one will join Gray more often than not.

Coach Saleh has made it clear that he and this Titans regime value veteran talent. Calvin Ridley should've been traded at the deadline, but he was kept around. John Franklin-Myers (30) and Jermaine Johnson (27) were two of his biggest offseason pickups.

Barton is 29, and definitely fits that bill with eight seasons in the league. But with underwhelming tackling metrics and nothing else about his game that specifically stands out, there should be nothing stopping Tennessee from committing to the youth in their LB room.

The vet can play complimentary minutes, and fill in where needed. But at this point, both Hill and Gray have proven to be superior playmakers in a defense that desperately needs help. If you're willing to play the young guys on offense with Cam Ward (Ayomanor, Dike, Restrepo), why not here as well?

This is more of a preventative warning than anything else, but after Barton played over Gray for unclear reasons up to now, it wouldn't be a shock to see him get the nod again. We just have to hope Saleh sits the veteran and trusts the future of his own unit.