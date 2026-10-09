Titans Need Alontae Taylor to Turn a Corner With Tennessee Staring at a Possible 0-5 Start

One of the Tennessee Titans' prized free-agent additions was cornerback Alontae Taylor, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the team after spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, established himself as a durable starting corner during his time in New Orleans. The 27-year-old's ability to play on the outside and in the slot is also a valuable asset he brings to the table.

Entering his debut campaign with Tennessee, Taylor was expected to be a solid No. 1 boundary corner for Robert Saleh's defense. Through four games, that expectation hasn't come to fruition.

Alontae Taylor Has Been a Complete Liability in 2026

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a rough start to 2026 for Taylor. The Tennessee product has allowed an 83.3% completion rate (15/18) when targeted, 149 passing yards, and a 101.2 passer rating. Taylor has also posted an abysmal 39.5 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, including a 31.5 coverage grade.

From Weeks 2 to 4 alone, Taylor surrendered 14 of 16 passes in coverage and over a 100 passer rating when targeted in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Titans' defense hasn't gotten much help from their offense this year, as the unit is constantly on the field because of offensive failures. However, the defense has also been incredibly inconsistent, and the secondary has struggled at times. Taylor can be blamed for some of those troubles, though nobody in the back end is playing at a high level right now.

Taylor has never been an elite cover corner or ball hawk, but Tennessee paid him way too much money for him to be a complete liability in the secondary. Taylor's entire 2027 salary of $20.5 million is guaranteed, and that is a scary sight for the Titans if the veteran defensive back is playing more like a backup than a quality starter.

Regardless, Tennessee needs Taylor to find his footing and play like a CB1. The Titans are staring at their first 0-5 start since 2009 if they fall to the fellow winless Houston Texans at home this week. For multiple individuals and the team as a whole, it's a make or break week in front of a desperate home crowd in Nashville.

If Taylor continues to struggle as he is matched up against Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins, it's going to be a long day for the Titans.