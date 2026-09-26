Titans' Battle With Giants: 4 Game-Changing "What Ifs" That Could Come True

The 0-2 Tennessee Titans are diving headfirst into a must-win game at MetLife Stadium in Week 3. The New York Giants await, without starting QB Jaxson Dart, as they look to bounce back from their 28-6 defeat by the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Not only is Robert Saleh hunting for his first win, but the Titans remain in rare striking distance in the AFC South. The 0-2 Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play one another this week, while the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars host the runner-up New England Patriots.

Tennessee seemingly has the best matchup in the league. In preparing for the best and the worst from tomorrow's contest, we're laying out four potentially game-changing "what if" scenarios, including one out of either team's hands.

What if: Nick Singleton takes over for Tyjae Spears?

With Tyjae Spears listed as questionable on yesterday's injury report, the Titans are officially at risk to be without their RB2 tomorrow. That would mean the Nick Singleton era is in full effect.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (32) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's rookie back got his first NFL touches in Week 2, only managing 10 yards on four carries before returning to the bench. However, Saleh has already said this week that he wants to get Singleton more carries. If Spears is out with a sore ankle, Singleton will get a massive chance.

Given Spears' proclivities for the passing game, fans could expect a heavier reliance on the run if Singleton takes his spot. Pollard, who deemed Singleton a future NFL stud in our interview with him, would likely see an increase in snaps as well.

All the same, the ground game has consistently worked for Tennessee so far this year; Cam Ward scored both of his touchdowns last week with his feet. Singleton bringing physicality and an inherent rookie hunger to the backfield would bode well for the Titans in Week 3.

What if: Cor'Dale Flott doesn't play?

Joining Spears with a questionable outcome is CB Cor'Dale Flott. The former New York Giant joined the Titans this offseason as a premier free agency pickup, spurning his former team in the final minute to commit to Robert Saleh's defense.

What if he doesn't play in his homecoming? Well, Tennessee's secondary did still manage two interceptions without him last week. All the same, that unit allowed 264 passing yards via Jalen Hurts, as well as a touchdown pass that sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

Flott serves a pivotal purpose as a starting anchor in his unit. Without him, the Titans would miss both his fire in returning home and Alontae Taylor's running mate. Taylor would then be left to deal with WR Malik Nabers all on his own. That's a less than favorable matchup, especially without Flott to help.

Jameis Winston running the show at QB for New York helps the Titans' case whichever way this goes. But add a healthy Flott to the secondary, and you have to feel much better about Tennessee preventing one of those occasional Winston breakouts.

What if: Carnell Tate is trusted downfield?

We've talked at length about the potential benefit of OC Brian Daboll opening up his offense with more looks downfield. We saw it briefly last week, particularly late in the game when Ward's 41-yard connection with Elic Ayomanor nearly won Tennessee the game.

But what if rookie Carnell Tate is trusted with a few deep balls? Even contested ones?

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After all, Tate was drafted based partly on his ability to contribute in big-play catches. In his final season as an Ohio State Buckeye, Tate came down with 12 of 14 passes thrown into tight coverage. That pans out to a ridiculous 85.7% rate.

Scheming for Tate in general is one thing, and Daboll has certainly drawn him some opportunities. But we've set to see the rookie get a designated look downfield; at least, not one that Ward has thrown. Simply giving Tate a shot to do what he's known to do best could help the Titans pull away in this one.

What if: Weather forces both teams to rely on the run?

Individual questions aside: What if the expected heavy rain forces both teams to rely on the run? Of every possibility on this list, weather could be the one that benefits the Giants the most. Tennessee will have the run game ready, but a huge benefit of facing Winston is that he could be forced to pass.

But if neither team can pass? A battle in the trenches against the likes of Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary could make this one ugly, fast. Ugly doesn't mean a loss, but it does mean a closer game in which the Titans can't use the advantage they have on paper.

Saleh is preparing his team as best he can; the Titans are dunking footballs in water to simulate the conditions. But it would be less than ideal if the Giants had an excuse to turn Winston into scramble and handoff machine to make up for his inconsistency through the air.

This trend wouldn't be decisive for Tennessee, but from the outside looking in, the rain only hurts their chances.