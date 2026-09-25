4 Breakout Candidates for Titans vs. Giants: Rookies Steal the Spotlight

We're back on the precipice of another game day, with this coming Sunday being the Tennessee Titans' first road trip of the season. Nashville's team will head up north to face the New York Giants away from home.

Robert Saleh still looking for his first win as the Titans' head coach will be the biggest storyline of the day going in, but promising young talent on either squad is bound to make this one interesting as it goes on.

Even given the Giants' injured state, Tennessee will need some additional firepower heading into a hostile road environment. Here are four players we have tabbed for a breakout against New York.

Carnell Tate

Nasty, wet weather could potentially impact the Titans’ passing efforts, but if Cam Ward does air things out, Carnell Tate seems ever-due for his big breakout game.

Especially with Wan’Dale Robinson likely to be the one drawing attention from Giants S Jevon Holland, Tate should have the benefit of not matching up with a defender who has been a turnover machine this year. It’s a matter of time until OC Brian Daboll opens up the playbook and looks deep.

Tate was drafted in part due to his proven ability to catch deep balls in contested fashion. If Tennessee can conquer the rain, a contest against a battered Giants roster presents an open door for Tate to run through.

Cor’Dale Flott

Cor'Dale Flott notoriously spurned the Giants at the last second, ditching a near-signing with his former team to embrace a new era with Coach Saleh in Nashville. New York may have reason to seek revenge, but Flott is simply focused on executing.

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Assuming Flott returns from the quad tightness that held him out last week (he practiced today but is listed as questionable), the starting CB could be primed for a big game. Alontae Taylor will likely have to cover the Giants' go-to playmaker Malik Nabers, which leaves Flott with less pressure vs. what should be a less intense air attack than either the Jets or Eagles had to offer.

Darnell Mooney would be the likely assignment for Flott. With James Winston slinging the rock for New York, Tennessee's CBs in general are looking at an advantageous matchup. We're giving Flott the specific nod due to his personal history at MetLife Stadium.

Nick Singleton

Not only did Tony Pollard hype Singleton up in our interview with him earlier this week, but Coach Saleh said today that he hopes to get Singleton more carries in Week 3. The inverse of a pass-heavy scheme, likely due to the weather, would greatly benefit Singleton.

Both Pollard and Tyjae Spears missed time in practice this week with seemingly mild ankle injuries. Spears is also generally taking up extended duties in the passing game, where Pollard maintains the bulk of Tennessee’s work on the ground.

If the passing game slows down? Look for Singleton to get the additional looks he needs to get a real foothold, and to potentially make his first real mark in the NFL.

Jermaine Johnson

Jeffery Simmons is an X factor screaming off the edge in every game for Tennessee. But that means opposing o-lines heavily game plan for him, opening the opportunity for another defender to step up. This week, we’re circling offseason trade pickup Jermaine Johnson.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) stops Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter Sept. 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson has slowly ramped up what has been a so-so two-game start with the Titans. The 27-year old rusher managed five QB pressures as well as one defensive stop against the Eagles in Week 2, setting him up for a game that could see his first sack of the year.

It'll take a team effort to replicate the Titans' three-sack showing from last week, and Simmons will need all the help he can get. Tennessee needs Johnson to step up and vindicate the trade Saleh made for him in spring.