Titans' Backfield: How Tony Pollard is Molding Rookie Nick Singleton for NFL Success

As a part of his partnership with Q30 Sports Science and their Q-Collar equipment, I got the opportunity to interview the Tennessee Titans' foremost veteran RB, Tony Pollard. The leading back touched on all things Titans, including adjusting to a new head coach and offensive system. However, most interesting were his notes on rookie back Nick Singleton.

Singleton, who was drafted by Tennessee in the fifth round earlier this year, has become an understudy of sorts for Pollard. The latter has embraced his role as a leader on this team, amidst the mass turnover of Robert Saleh's retooled roster.

In Singleton specifically, Pollard sees great potential. The Titans' RB1 is doing everything he can to guide Singleton to the point that Pollard believes he's capable of reaching.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) exits the field after the loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Pollard praises Nick Singleton's potential in NFL

“Nick Singleton… I feel like he’s going to be a stud in this league," Pollard began, when I asked him what Singleton had shown behind the scenes. "He’s going to be one of those guys that teams are going to look to and call on to make plays out of the backfield.”

Singleton got his first look in the regular season this past Sunday, when the rookie checked in for a brief stint of action in the third quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles' defense mostly stunted Singleton, allowing just 10 yards rushing on four touches.

Singleton did manage to cut through for a six-yard rush before he returned to the sidelines.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton (32) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"“He’s strong, physical, fast, he’s very fast for his size..." Pollard continued. "Now he’s just got to get to the point to where the game slows down for him.” To that end, it's a process for Singleton. Reflecting on his time in Dallas, Pollard recalled that it was the same message he's passing to Singleton that helped him break through as a Cowboy.

Everyone is here for a reason.

Singleton is in Tennessee for a reason

Pollard said he tells that to Singleton all the time, continuing, "Don’t try to do too much extra, because what they saw in you is enough for you to be here. So just do what you do.”

He pointed back to veterans from earlier in his career who signaled to Pollard that "everyone in this building, on this team, is here for a reason." The 29-year old back included that it's important for younger players not to be too hard on themselves, and to trust their place on the roster.

Singleton could be tempted to lower his head after what was a somewhat underwhelming debut. Coach Saleh himself even said that Singleton may have left some yards on the field. However, Saleh also noted that he liked some of what he saw from Singleton, too.

What matters most is that Singleton made an appearance in the first place, and as early as Week 2. That's exactly what Pollard seems to be getting at here. There's a clear intention for Singleton's place in Tennessee's backfield, and Titans fans should be thrilled that Pollard is here to usher him into it.