3 Matchups That Will Decide Titans' Must-Win Game vs. Giants in Week 3

The Tennessee Titans have graduated from "probably need to win" to "must-win" territory against the New York Giants in Week 3. Robert Saleh marches with an 0-2 team into MetLife Stadium who will soon face the Baltimore Ravens at home, before hosting their in-division rivals, the Houston Texans.

That's a steep schedule that really only gets steeper as the year goes on. A victory over the Philaldephia Eagles last week certainly would've gone a long way, but Tennessee is facing a winnable scenario at hand here. The Titans must capitalize.

To do so, the team will have to excel in three pivotal matchups. Two of which are weighted to the defensive side of the ball.

Titans' d-line vs. Jameis Winston

We'll touch more on Winston's options in a moment, but Tennessee applying proper pressure this week could make all the difference. Winston is in this league for a reason, but he's also a turnover-prone backup passer coming off of a brutal game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Titans' d-line can repeat the performance they had against the Eagles last week, achieving three sacks and consistent pressure, that should be more than enough to rattle Winston into some predictable mistakes.

That won't win Tennessee the game, but if the likes of DT Jeffery Simmons and EDGE Jermaine Johnson can get hot, you're looking at a much less comfortable Giants team.

Alontae Taylor vs. Malik Nabers

Taylor has consistently been one of the worst-rated players on the Titans' defense this season. As the team's leading CB and one of their most expensive offseason pickups, more is expected of Taylor when he's facing off against an opponent's WR1.

In Sunday's duel vs. the Giants, Taylor will have the tall task of handling Malik Nabers. With Jameis Winston subbing in for the injured Jaxson Dart under center, shutting down the offense may be as simple as cutting off Winston's best playmakers.

It helps that, prior to last week, Winston and Nabers had never made a connection in a regular season contest. It will be up to Taylor to keep those two at bay, handling the Giants' most pivotal remaining piece on offense.

Cam Ward vs. Giants' secondary

Assuming the previous two pieces click into place, Tennessee just needs Cam Ward to play ball. As a game manager more than anything else, it will be up to Ward to squeeze momentum out of his offense when the Titans' defense give them opportunities.

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws against Philadelphia during the second quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Take advantage of windows and make smart, decisive reads. S Jevon Holland, who leads the Giants with two interceptions and forced fumbles a piece this year, will certainly be a present issue for Ward. A banged up New York team isn't an easy New York team.

But Ward, coming off a game in which he passed for 183 yards and managed to avoid throwing a pick for the sixth straight contest, has the tools to counter. This is yet another chance Tennessee has to open up the playbook downfield for Ward.

That could even become necessary if Winston, as he's known to occasionally do, enters shootout mode. Ward finding success through the air in a way that he hasn't fully this year could set Tennessee apart where it matters on the road.