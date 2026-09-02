Titans Can Seriously Improve Secondary With 1 CB Free Agent Signing

The NFL's mass annual roster cuts are all about removing players to refine a team's specific identity. That task was especially important in Robert Saleh's first year with the Tennessee Titans, and his 53-man roster shave - followed by high activity on the waiver wire - proved that.

Saleh and the Titans have mostly sorted the roster out at this point, with a specific focus on defensive additions being made clear at the start of this week. Of Tennessee's five waiver pickups, four came on the defensive end.

Two of those four are meant to benefit the secondary, in CB Melvin Smith Jr. and S Terrell Burgess. Yet, what if I told you the guy who could provide a full safety net for the Titans secondary is still on the market?

CB Kenny Moore II remains unsigned. Even in light of Tennessee's recent moves in the secondary, Moore's availability demands a first, second, and third look. He'd be a game-changing pickup, the significance of which exasperated by just how close to the season we are now.

Kenny Moore Would be a Game-Changer for the Titans Secondary

Moore, who spent the first nine seasons of his professional career holding down the defensive fort for the Indianapolis Colts, was reported to be seeking a mutual departure with the Colts back in April, per Adam Schefter.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't even one full month after that Indiana outright released Moore. Ari Meirov reported the news, rightfully adding that Moore has been "long considered one of the best slot corners in football." Just like that, he was in the field of play - and still, he's on the market.

If Tennessee is already acting to add additional talent to a unit that has been criticized all summer, why not look the way of a steely veteran who still clearly has gas in the tank?

Moore Raises Tennessee's Floor

The Titans already dropped a bag on the secondary this offseason, paying CBs Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott a combined $103 million to take their services to Nashville. But in light of the group's shortcomings in the preseason, with a specific negative light shining on Flott, alarms were quickly set off.

Moore isn't at the peak of his career anymore, but he still managed to pick off one pass, log 1.5 sacks, and force two fumbles last season in 14 games. He'd be a floor-raising piece for a Titans team that could use an extra shoulder to lean on at CB.

It's likely that he wouldn't demand a king's ransom after spending so long in free agency, too. If the door is open and Tennessee is indeed on the hunt for help in the secondary, I can't imagine a more fitting piece still out there than Moore.