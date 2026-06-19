Titans CB Marcus Harris: Impressive Nickel Corner Earns No. 19 Spot

Another day, another entry in our top 25 most important Titans list. So far, we've gone through Nos. 25-20, and now we're starting off the teens with nickel corner Marcus Harris.

Harris was taken in the sixth round in 2025, and upon being drafted, nobody expected him to be such an important piece. However, Harris immediately jumped into a large role and performed admirably. The corner did so well, in fact, that the Titans didn't even feel the need to add any competition at nickel this offseason.

Now, let's talk about Harris and why he's one of the most important Titans.

Why Marcus Harris is Important

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

As mentioned above, the Titans didn't add any notable competition at nickel, so Harris is vital to this defense. The only corners behind Harris currently are Erick Hallett II and 2026 undrafted free agent Jalen McMurray.

Harris isn't just important because he's the only option, though- He was actually good in 2025. Per PFF, Harris earned a 68.4 overall grade, which ranked 33rd out of 114 qualified corners. That's not too shabby for a late-round rookie.

Interestingly, Harris actually graded out slightly better in run defense than in coverage. In total, Harris collected 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and five pass breakups. The corner should only be better in 2026, considering he has two reliable corners on the boundary to help him out. I'm excited to see what Harris can do when he has adequate help beside him.

Marcus Harris' Strengths and Weaknesses

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after the catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Harris was a sixth-round pick, after all, so he obviously has some weaknesses. First of all, he doesn't have great length, with sub-30-inch arms, which can be a problem when covering bigger receivers. Additionally, Harris doesn't have top-line speed, so staying in front of the speediest slot receivers will always be a challenge.

However, there's plenty to like about Harris' game. For example, he's a much better tackle than he was expected to be. Harris didn't miss a single tackle in 2025, which is pretty remarkable for a rookie corner. Harris has also always had good ball skills, going back to his college days. He makes up for his lack of length and elite front-end speed with good make-up speed and strong tackling.

Harris will likely never be an every-down corner or a reliable stopper against the game's best receivers. He can, however, be a very useful nickel who will also help in run defense and even offer some pass rush.

Why We Put Harris at No. 19

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Harris is the lone reliable nickel corner, so he's obviously important enough to crack this list. I think he will only get better in 2026 due to having more help on the boundary, so I won't be surprised if he's even higher in next year's list.

I didn't put him any higher than No. 19 because I'm not sure how much he will be on the field. As a rookie, Harris only played 39% of defensive snaps. Robert Saleh utilizes a base 4-3, which typically deploys a third linebacker instead of a nickel corner like Harris. However, the regularity of three-receiver sets around the league means the Titans will still have a nickel on the field a decent amount of time.

As I mentioned, if Harris plays as good or better in 2026 than he did as a rookie, he'll be a mainstay on these lists going forward.