Titans CB Alontae Taylor: Veteran Addition Earns No. 9 Spot in Top 25

It's training camp time in Nashville! As we patiently wait for the season, we're going through our list of the top 25 most important Titans for the 2026 season.

We've seen new additions, rookies, and reliable veterans make the list so far. Jermaine Johnson II kicked off our top 10 last week, and now, at No. 9, we have Alontae Taylor. Taylor inked a nice deal with the Titans this offseason and is set to play a large role in 2026.

Now, let's go over why Taylor is so important for the 2026 season.

Why Alontae Taylor is Important

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor immediately becomes one of the highest paid players on the team, so clearly the Titans value him. The veteran will be a starting corner on the outside, and the hope is that Taylor can remake the secondary.

The depth behind Taylor is not good. Right now, if the veteran were to get hurt, the Titans would be forced to start Josh Williams or Micah Robinson. Nobody on the roster has the ball skills that Taylor does or the natural coverage instincts. There's a major drop off from Taylor to his backups, signifiying his importance.

Plus, Taylor proved that he's a vocal leader as well. Once the veteran reported to minicamp, it was apparent he was going to be a valuable locker room presence. The Titans needed more high-character, high-energy veterans, and that's exactly what Taylor is.

Alontae Taylor's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) receives a pass past New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At this point in his career, it's clear where Taylor thrives and where he struggles. The veteran's strengths are his ball skills and durability, while his weakness is his tackling and run defense.

Taylor played 1,056 snaps in 2025, a mark which was exceeded by only three corners in the league. The veteran hasn't missed a game since his rookie season, which is a good sign considering the above mentioned depth issues behind him. Taylor has also racked up double-digit pass breakups in each of his four seasons.

Tackling has definitely been an issue. The veteran was slightly better in this area in 2025, but he had a whopping 20 missed tackles in 2024. Taylor also earned a subpar 56.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 74th out of all corners in 2025.

Why We Put Taylor at No. 9

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had fellow starting corner Cor'Dale Flott at No. 11, but Taylor is a couple spots higher simply because he'll play a more vocal role and be a locker room leader.

Taylor is a top 10 most important Titan because, not only is he talented, he's almost irreplaceable right now. If a defensive lineman gets hurt, you can feel relatively good about his backup. The same can't be said for Taylor. If Taylor goes down, this secondary is in deep trouble.

It's also as simple as Taylor is one of the most talented Titans this year. He's a proven starter who was a hot commodity in free agency, and if he plays up to his potential, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback.