Titans DE Keldric Faulk: Promising Rookie Earns No. 18 Spot in Top 25 Rankings

We're officially in the dead period of the summer, so what better time than now to continue our countdown of the 25 most important Titans for 2026? We've already covered Nos. 25-19, so today we're going to cover our No. 18 player- Keldric Faulk.

Faulk was just taken by the Tennessee Titans in the first round in 2026, so we're pretty sure he's going to play a big role immediately. Faulk never put up huge sack numbers in college, but he wasn't playing his natural spot on the edge very often like he should in Nashville.

It's hard to project Faulk's rookie season because he's so young and we know Robert Saleh rotates pass rushers. However, I'm confident he'll be involved enough to be very important, so let's talk about why I like Faulk.

Why Keldric Faulk is Important

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) gets in position for a drill during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is obviously important because he was a first-round pick. Besides that, though, the Titans need to find consistent pass rushers and if Faulk can be that, that's another box that can be checked off for this rebuild.

In 2025, the Titans simply didn't get enough out of the edge rushers. Jeffery Simmons, who's a defensive tackle, was the only player to finish with more than five sacks. Saleh obviously realized that because he retooled almost the entire room.

Faulk's importance is amplified by the fact that Femi Oladejo is injured and missed minicamp. If the Titans had two surefire starters on the edge, he wouldn't be AS important. However, there seems to be a likely scenario where Faulk and Jermaine Johnson are the primary pass rushers.

Faulk's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick edge Keldric Faulk, 31st pick overall, stands for portraits at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were concerns about Faulk coming out due to his lack of sack production at Auburn. However, as I mentioned above, he was lining up as a 4i or 0-tech frequently, as opposed to playing off the tackle. If you want to talk weaknesses, Faulk doesn't have the best first burst and tends to play tall in run defense which could be a problem in the NFL.

However, his strengths more than make up for those weaknesses. Faulk is an athletic freak who had the fourth-best combine score of any edge rusher. The Auburn product had an elite 85.5 run defense grade from PFF in 2025, which ranked 20th in the nation. Plus, his versatility and ability to slide inside will only make him more useful in Saleh's fronts.

Finally, another thing Faulk has going for him is his age. The defender won't turn 21 until September, so there's no doubt he has another level or two he can get to. The pressure won't be all on him, either, and he's been known as a high-character guy.

Why We Put Faulk at No. 18

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 31st overall) defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is at No. 18 because I'm positive he'll impact the game when he's on the field, I just don't know how many snaps he'll play as a rookie. With Saleh's rotations, and the Titans' deep defensive front, I don't expect to see Faulk play entire defensive series.

However, if he reaches his potential, he's easily deserving of this spot and will be higher next year. As I mentioned above, he'll be one of the youngest players in the league, so it's probably not wise to expect a double-digit sack season. I do, however, expect Faulk to be useful as a pass rusher and on run downs. The Titans already have two of the best interior pass rushers in the game in Jeffery SImmons and John Franklin-Myers, which could allow Johnson and Faulk to thrive on the edge.