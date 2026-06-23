Rewind 2025 Titans NFL Draft Class: Where They Stack Up Heading into Year 2

The 2025 NFL Draft was the first for Mike Borgonzi as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans. It was a crucial draft, too, because the team entered it with the No. 1 pick and plenty of needs all over the roster.

It's obviously far too early to draw any permanent conclusions, but the early returns from this class are extremely encouraging. I think you can easily say that six of the nine players the Titans selected have already contributed, and there's a real chance the other three could in 2026.

We've spent so much of the offseason talking about the 2026 rookies, so let's take a look at the sophomores. Today, we're going to go over all nine players the Titans drafted in 2025 and see how they stack up on the 2026 roster.

Round 1- QB Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is obviously the most consequential pick of Borgonzi's tenure so far. When the GM selected Ward, he was, at least partially, tying his job to the quarterback's outcome. So far, Borgonzi has to be pretty happy with that decision.

As a rookie, Ward threw for over 3,000 yards with 15 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Keep in mind, Ward had one of the worst offensive lines in the league and a lackluster supporting cast across the board. It wasn't a perfect rookie season, but Ward showed plenty of flashes and everybody feels comfortable with him heading into Year 2.

That's not to say this isn't an important season, though, because it is. If Ward doesn't improve, the Titans will still struggle in 2026. If he takes that next step, though, the sky is the limit, both for Ward and for the team.

Round 2- EDGE Femi Oladejo

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the second round, Borgonzi sought to reinforce the pass rush with the selection of Femi Oladejo. Oladejo was an athletic freak who never put up huge sack numbers in college but projected well at the NFL level.

Unfortunately, Oladejo broke his leg and only played in six games. Thus, the 2026 season will basically be Oladejo's rookie year considering the lost time from 2025 and a new coaching staff. This could be good, because it means it's way too early to give up on Oladejo. However, it also means he has the potential to fall behind guys who were brought in by this staff.

Right now, Oladejo figures to battle rookie Keldric Faulk for the edge rusher spot opposite Jermaine Johnson. It's been reported that Oladejo is currently battling an injury, though, which is an ominous sign. Let's hope Oladejo gets healthy because it's hard to come back from two injury-marred seasons to open your career.

Round 3- Safety Kevin Winston Jr.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) tries to stop Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kevin Winston Jr. was an interesting choice in the third round last year. The Penn State product was productive in college, but an injury caused him to slip a bit in the draft. Still, Winston was able to get on the field as a rookie, playing in 10 games and collecting 34 tackles, two pass breakups. and four tackles for loss.

Winston is being asked to take on a much bigger role in 2026, though. The second-year player will start next to Amani Hooker, and if he's as good as some think he can be, the Titans' secondary will be in good shape.

The Titans don't have the most depth at safety, so Winston is very important for this season. Assuming he stays healthy, don't be surprised to see him near the top of the list in terms of tackles for this team.

Round 4- WR Chimere Dike

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Tennesee Titans receiver Chimere Dike (17) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You can already chalk Dike up as a hit. When you are selected to be an All-Pro and Pro Bowler after your rookie season as a fourth-round pick? Yeah, there's no pressure in Year 2. Dike was better than anyone imagined in 2025.

Yes, Dike received those honors due to his special teams prowess, but he held his own as a wide receiver and looks even better this summer. Dike caught everything that went his way at OTAs and minicamp and should get a chance to get some targets this year in addition to his duties as the returner.

Dike is further down the receiver depth chart in 2026 than he was in 2025, but that's no fault of his own. The Titans are deep at receiver now, so Dike should mostly be able to focus on special teams.

Round 4- TE Gunnar Helm

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Borgonzi really killed it during these middle rounds. Fresh off taking Dike, Borgonzi took another pass-catcher in Gunnar Helm. Helm made his presence felt as a rookie, snagging 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

Helm will have to play an even larger role in 2026 now that Chig Okonkwo is gone. Like Ward and Winston, the Titans are hoping those rookie flashes can turn into even more going forward. Helm looked the part in the offseason program, making some nice catches and showing off his athleticism.

One of Borgonzi's fourth-round picks has already been a Pro Bowler, so let's see if another one can get to that level.

Round 4- WR Elic Ayomanor

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Finally, Borgonzi rounded out his fourth round with another pass-catcher in Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor actually had more receiving yards than anybody else on the roster in 2025, so he definitely showed his usefulness as a rookie.

The one thing that Ayomanor needs to improve on is the drops. That's been an issue dating back to his college days, though, so we'll see if another NFL offseason can help him correct it. The good news is, Ayomanor won't have to play as large of a role in 2026.

Like all the other rookies we mentioned so far, Ayomanor is safely on the roster in 2026. He could even become a key contributor, but he's clearly going to be behind Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Calvin Ridley to start.

Round 5- OL Jackson Slater

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the fifth round, Borgonzi took developmental offensive line prospect Jackson Slater. Slater has earned rave reviews in camp and practice and he certainly looks to have long-term starter potential.

As a rookie, Slater appeared in 12 games, but we need to see a larger sample size. The right guard spot is a big question mark, so we'll see if Slater has what it takes to win the job for this season. Slater is one of the only draft picks we haven't already seen production from, but that's due to a lack of opportunities, not poor play.

2026 will be important for Slater. This time next year, Slater could be penciled in as the starting right guard, or he could fighting for his NFL life. Only time will tell.

Round 6- CB Marcus Harris

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Marcus Harris was probably the Titans' most surprising rookie in 2025. As a sixth-round pick, expectations weren't high, but Harris ended up playing well as the nickel corner. Harris played so well, in fact, that the team didn't even add any competition this offseason.

Now, 2026 is the real test for Harris. He's obviously making the roster, and unless the Titans sign Kenny Moore II, he'll be the nickel corner. Was his rookie year a fluke or can Harris legitimately turn into one of the best nickels in the league?

Round 7- RB Kalel Mullings

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Kalel Mullings (28) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kalel Mullings is the one 2025 draft pick I'm not confident will make the roster. Mullings didn't get many opportunities in 2025, just rushing three times for seven yards. The team still has Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears atop the depth chart, with Nicholas Singleton, Michael Carter, and Julius Chestnut behind them.

It's hard to imagine Mullings doing enough to make this team. We know Pollard, Spears, and Singleton are locks, and Carter has experience with Robert Saleh which seemingly gives him an edge. Plus, Chestnut is known for his special teams work, so if the team wants a back like that, Chestnut gets the edge or Carter.