Titans Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs at Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are less than two weeks away from the beginning of training camp. There's definitely more optimism around the team this year than there was in any of the last few seasons, and it's not hard to see why.

Everybody wants to see how good Cam Ward will be in 2026. With new starting receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, it will be surprising if Ward doesn't put up big numbers. The defense has several new starters as well, and it's clear the overall talent level has greatly increased.

Now, let's look at some veterans who might end up losing their starting spots before Week 1 gets here.

LB Cody Barton

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton speaks after mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cody Barton has seemingly been on thin ice for months now. The linebacker signed a three-year deal with the Titans ahead of the 2025 season, but he was already being floated in trade rumors at last year's deadline.

The rumors continued after the Titans drafted Anthony Hill Jr. Hill was one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2026 draft and clearly has a higher ceiling than Barton. If the rookie starts making plays at camp, it won't at all be surprising to see him leap Barton on the depth chart.

I don't think the Titans will trade or cut Barton because he's still a decent player and a nice veteran presence. I just don't think the veteran will be able hold Hill off for much longer.

RG Cordell Volson

Tennessee Titans guard Cordell Volson (73) takes a watcher break during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cordell Volson has a wide range of possible outcomes. The veteran could be a Week 1 starter for the Titans, or he could be off the team completely. Right now, Volson is probably the favorite to claim the right guard spot, but it's far from guaranteed.

Volson is the favorite because he has ample starting experience. The former Cincinnati Bengal has 48 starts under his belt, which makes him an interesting option. However, Volson was benched the last time he was on the field, and he's also coming off a serious injury.

We recently talked about the right guard spot, and how there doesn't seem to be a perfect solution. As a result, it won't be surprising if Volson loses his presumed starting spot to one of the young guys.

WR Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Calvin Ridley has kind of been the forgotten child of the Titans' receiver room. Much attention has been paid to the two new starters, and even Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have received plenty of buzz.

As a result, I won't be surprised if Ridley gets jumped for the WR3 spot. Ayomanor is younger and obviously has a higher ceiling. The second-year receiver looked great this summer and could be ready for a larger role. To be fair, Ridley looked good this summer too, it just may be time for Ridley to be a complimentary piece rather than a starter.

This receiver room is very deep and I expect Ward to air the ball out. That means even the WR4 should get plenty of opportunities.