12 Rookies to Watch During Titans Training Camp

It's a big day for fans of the Tennessee Titans! The team's rookies are slated to report to the team facility today to prepare for the start of training camp.

This means we're that much closer to seeing real football once again, and we're also about to get many of our questions answered. We know the Titans have a very talented rookie class, which includes some of the undrafted free agents, by the way.

Since the rookies are reporting today, what better time to identify the top 12 rookies to keep an eye on? Let's get to it.

WR Carnell Tate, 1st Round

Of course Carnell Tate is the first rookie worth mentioning. The Titans shocked us and took the star receiver with the No. 4 pick, and it's clear that he's going to play a large role immediately. Tate shined this summer in the offseason program and already seems to have good chemistry with Cam Ward.

Tate could be one of the biggest x-factors for the Titans this year. If he's a true No. 1 receiver, this offense could have an insane ceiling. It's clear that Ward has more talented options to throw to this year.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, 1st Round

Naturally, we have to mention the other first-round pick. The Titans liked Faulk enough to trade back into the first round, and it seems like the Auburn product is the perfect fit for Robert Saleh's defense. Faulk is going to be one of the youngest players in the league, though, so there could be a learning curve.

Regardless, we're excited to see what Faulk shows at camp. The Titans have a couple of veteran pass rushers to fall back on, but it would be nice if Faulk was ahead of schedule. The rookie will obviously get plenty of chances due to his draft position.

LB Anthony Hill Jr., 2nd Round

In the second round, the Titans grabbed linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Hill was considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the class, and he should challenge Cody Barton for a starting spot in 2026.

We're interested to see what Saleh can do with Hill. We know Saleh has had plenty of success with off-ball linebackers in the past, such as Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, and Fred Warner. Can Hill be the next success story? It's possible Hill and Cedric Gray could be among the league's best linebacker duos.

OL Fernando Carmona, 5th Round

Fernando Carmona has a bigger opportunity than a lot of fifth-round picks get immediately. The Arkansas product could legitimately emerge as the starting right guard depending on how the next month goes.

I think Carmona is going to make the team no matter what, but it will be interesting to see if he's a gameday inactive or if he actually factors in. The right guard spot is a big question mark, so it would be nice if Carmona could solidify it.

RB Nicholas Singleton, 5th Round

The Titans waited until the fifth round to take a running back, but that doesn't mean he won't play a role. Nicholas Singleton was extremely productive in college despite having to split carries. He's coming off an offseason injury, so he's being brought along slowly.

Saleh already stated that Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are starting the season as the bellcows, but that doesn't mean Singleton won't factor in later on. We're interested to see how he does this summer.

OL Pat Coogan, 6th Round

The other lineman the Titans selected, Pat Coogan, also has a chance to start, albeit a smaller one than Carmona. Coogan could certainly be the center of the future, but it seems like Austin Schlottmann will start in 2026.

However, Coogan could force his way onto the field. After all, Coogan anchored the championship-winning Indiana line, and he's as tough as they come. I want to see how he handles the Titans' elite defensive front at camp.

DL Jackie Marshall, 6th Round

Jackie Marshall is another rookie who almost certainly won't start, but he's still worth paying attention to. Marshall has some of the best defensive linemen in the league in front of him, though, and an awesome defensive coaching staff, so his potential is intriguing.

Marshall should make the team, but don't be surprised if this is kind of a redshirt year.

TE Jaren Kanak, 7th Round

Jaren Kanak is intriguing because he's only been a tight end for one year. Kanak played linebacker before 2025, so that versatility could make him an interesting special teams weapon.

I think Kanak will make the team as well, especially if he indeed excels on special teams. There are only two tight end spots locked up, though, so maybe he can contribute there as well.

DB Bishop Fitzgerald, UDFA

We really need to see something from Bishop Fitzgerald at camp. The UDFA was largely quiet during OTAs and minicamp, so if he wants to make the roster, it's time to start making some plays. The Titans don't have great depth at safety, so a spot is there for the taking.

DB Latrell McCutchin Sr., UDFA

Latrell McCutchin Sr. is another UDFA with a great opportunity in front of him. The cornerback was a pass breakup machine in college and his lanky frame makes him an intriguing option on the boundary.

The problem is, McCutchin was outplayed by Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson this summer. That means the Houston product needs a strong camp and preseason to make the team, otherwise he's headed to the practice squad.

OL Aamil Wagner, UDFA

Aamil Wagner could alleviate alot of concerns if he turned out to be a solid player. The Titans currently have no solid option at swing tackle, so Wagner stepping up and taking the job would be fantastic.

Wagner was a leader on the Notre Dame line, so he has plenty of big-game experience against tough competition. The hope is that he can do enough to beat out the lackluster competition.

WR Tyren Montgomery, UDFA

Much has been made about the talent in the Titans' receiver room, so I won't rehash it. It's safe to say, though, that Tyren Montgomery easily makes this team if he came in last season.

Montgomery could still certainly make it. He has the size and speed to be an interesting backup option, and if he puts up numbers in the preseason, he can take that final receiver spot. Even if Montgomery is beaten out, I'm positive the Titans will want to keep him around on the practice squad.