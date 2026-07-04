Titans Legend Chris Johnson Has ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Booming Again

Earlier this week, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson shared a heart-wrenching update: he revealed he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025. The announcement, delivered in an emotional Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, sent a shockwave through the football world.

With his wife by his side, Johnson detailed how rapidly the disease has progressed — but one thing is clear: he's fighting harder than ever, and he's choosing to take this battle head-on.

Chris Johnson Brings Back Viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

October 18, 2010; Jacksonville FL, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) smiles during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Titans won 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Johnson is channeling that fight into something bigger. This week, he took to Instagram (@chrisjohnsontwo8) to revive an old trend for a powerful cause: the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Johnson said he was inspired after seeing a video from former Utah basketball player Hunter Mecum, who dumped ice water on his head to honor him. In his post, Johnson wrote:

"Man… the love y'all have shown me these last few days really mean more than you know. Me and my family appreciate every prayer, message and every bit of support. After seeing @huntermecum video, I'm asking y'all to help me with something. Let's bring back the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Grab a bucket, challenge 3 people and if you can, donate to help fund ALS research."

In a companion graphic, Johnson added:

"The support you've shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words. Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I'm asking you to help me do it again."

How to Take the CJ2K Ice Bucket Challenge

Johnson laid out exactly how fans and friends can join in:

Use the hashtag #CJ2KIceBucketChallenge to spread awareness

Challenge 3 friends

Donate to the BeCause Fundraising Community benefitting ALS research, if you're able

Tag him so he can share your videos

"Let's turn this moment into a movement and fight to end ALS!" Johnson wrote, signing off with a simple "–CJ."

The Football World Answers the Call

It's been a week of raw emotion — and an outpouring of nothing but positive support and praise, not just from the NFL community but from around the world, with plenty of people taking to social media to have Johnson's back.

Johnson challenged three of his own in the post: LenDale White (@showcasewhite), Pacman Jones (@realpacman24), and Marshawn Lynch (@beastmode). Lynch was among the first to answer, filming himself and posting on IG. "I stand with you. I'm here for you," Lynch told Johnson. Former stars like Lynch have already posted videos of their own, which Johnson has shared to his page.