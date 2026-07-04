Titans Legend Chris Johnson Has ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Booming Again
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Earlier this week, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson shared a heart-wrenching update: he revealed he was diagnosed with ALS in 2025. The announcement, delivered in an emotional Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, sent a shockwave through the football world.
With his wife by his side, Johnson detailed how rapidly the disease has progressed — but one thing is clear: he's fighting harder than ever, and he's choosing to take this battle head-on.
Chris Johnson Brings Back Viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
Now Johnson is channeling that fight into something bigger. This week, he took to Instagram (@chrisjohnsontwo8) to revive an old trend for a powerful cause: the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Johnson said he was inspired after seeing a video from former Utah basketball player Hunter Mecum, who dumped ice water on his head to honor him. In his post, Johnson wrote:
"Man… the love y'all have shown me these last few days really mean more than you know. Me and my family appreciate every prayer, message and every bit of support. After seeing @huntermecum video, I'm asking y'all to help me with something. Let's bring back the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Grab a bucket, challenge 3 people and if you can, donate to help fund ALS research."
In a companion graphic, Johnson added:
"The support you've shown me over the last few days has meant more than I can put into words. Seeing this video reminded me of something powerful. Years ago, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge united millions of people around one cause and helped change the fight against this disease. Today, I'm asking you to help me do it again."
How to Take the CJ2K Ice Bucket Challenge
Johnson laid out exactly how fans and friends can join in:
- Use the hashtag #CJ2KIceBucketChallenge to spread awareness
- Challenge 3 friends
- Donate to the BeCause Fundraising Community benefitting ALS research, if you're able
- Tag him so he can share your videos
"Let's turn this moment into a movement and fight to end ALS!" Johnson wrote, signing off with a simple "–CJ."
The Football World Answers the Call
It's been a week of raw emotion — and an outpouring of nothing but positive support and praise, not just from the NFL community but from around the world, with plenty of people taking to social media to have Johnson's back.
Johnson challenged three of his own in the post: LenDale White (@showcasewhite), Pacman Jones (@realpacman24), and Marshawn Lynch (@beastmode). Lynch was among the first to answer, filming himself and posting on IG. "I stand with you. I'm here for you," Lynch told Johnson. Former stars like Lynch have already posted videos of their own, which Johnson has shared to his page.
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Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.Follow ThejCarlucci