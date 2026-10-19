Postgame Quotes That Matter from Head Coach Robert Saleh After Titans' Gritty Win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans have won a football game in 2026. Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime and showing no life for the first 30 minutes, the Titans put together an excellent second half and picked up a 26-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

Everything came together for Tennessee in the final two quarters. The defense held the Colts' offense to one second-half touchdown and also forced two turnovers, the special teams blocked a punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for the go-ahead touchdown, and the offense did just enough to seal the deal.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media after his first win as Titans head coach, and here are the most notable quotes.

"Winning in this league is relief"

After starting his tenure in Tennessee 0-5, Saleh finally captured a win as head coach of the Titans, and he admitted that it's a relief to win games in the NFL. Saleh added that Tennessee needs to get back to work as the team looks to build on the momentum gained from the comeback victory on the road.

"Winning in this league is relief," Saleh said. "We'll enjoy it for about 24 hours, but we gotta get back to work."

"I'm happy for Miss Amy"

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk has caught a lot of heat to start the year because of her organization's dysfunction being at an all-time high. Sunday's win over the Colts came at the perfect time for Strunk, and Saleh made sure to give her a shoutout while at the podium.

"I'm happy for Miss Amy – I apologize to her that it took a little longer than we all wanted. The players, these kids put in so much work, and this league is hard. We'd been close on a few occasions, and to knock this one out for them, I am much more excited for them than for myself," Saleh said.

"He's the best defensive tackle in football"

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saleh acknowledged that his group, especially the defense, came out and played with a different fire in the second half. The Titans head coach credited superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for his message to the team at halftime and called Simmons the best defensive tackle in football.

"I want to give a special shoutout to Jeff Simmons, who I thought was outstanding in the locker room" Saleh said. "It made it more noticeable for me when watching and observing the team.. He's the best defensive tackle in football."

Despite facing double teams for most of the day, Simmons still tallied six tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss against the Colts. It's hard to argue that the franchise has seen a more dominant defensive player in the last two decades than Simmons.

The Titans will look to kick off a winning streak next week as they return home to face the Cleveland Browns. Though Tennessee still has a lot of work to do, it's nice to get their first win as October nears its end.