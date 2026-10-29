Titans Mock Draft: Outlining an Ideal 2027 First Round After Jeffery Simmons Trade, Including a QB

The Tennessee Titans trading Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears essentially set the next phase of their rebuild into motion. General manager Mike Borgonzi took the sort of massive swing that this franchise needed to rearrange the pieces once more.

Although now, with two first-round picks in next year's draft, the stakes are higher than ever for Borgonzi and the Titans' brass to get those selections right. In the spirit of early mocks for a 1-6 team, I'm taking a swing at those two picks.

These positions are based on NFL.com's 2027 draft order entering Week 8, which is about the best you can ask for an entire half-season away from finished results. Let's get to mocking.

No. 2 overall: Dylan Stewart, EDGE

I've already circled a handful of defensive prospects that the Titans could take to try and fill the hole Simmons leaves on defense. While not a DT, there are few better defensive prospects on paper than South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart.

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart, a big-body, 6'5" 250 lbs EDGE, has two sacks and three forced fumbles for the Gamecocks this season. The pass rusher is a premier defender in the SEC, and in his third year, has hit a peak that has him well beyond elite conversations.

He'd be a good pick anywhere for the Titans, even if they somehow managed to sneak into the top spot. Stewart's ability to shrink the pocket and slip around linemen for fast TFLs is unlike any other prospect in the 2027 class.

In Saleh's defense, the 21-year old would be a plug-n-play spark for a group that just lost their best player. Stewart is a no-brainer in the early first round, and I don't believe anybody would be upset with that investment.

This next one, however, I'm prepared to take a little heat for.

No. 26 overall: CJ Carr, QB

I get it, Cam Ward is only in his second season. But the QB's regression should alarm fans beyond the point of "he'll get there." More here on Ward's struggles and Tennessee's immediate options.

But what about the future? If the Simmons trade makes anything clear, it's that the Titans don't believe they can compete right now. This team is racing toward another full reset, and that wouldn't be the case if it was only a matter of time until Ward finally gets right.

Not only is drafting a QB an option next year, but it's almost likely at this point. After using their more valuable first on a long-term defensive asset, I have the Titans taking a late-first risk on Notre Dame's signal caller, CJ Carr.

All the times we say “Ugly release”, “Bad footwork”, “Poor vision-one read”, “No pocket presence/escapability” …



Yeah we don’t have to say that for Notre Dame QB CJ Carr at 21 years old pic.twitter.com/DAYhE6LER9 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) September 22, 2026

Jordan Reid slated Carr as the fourth QB in his draft rankings from earlier this month. Reid reported that AFC area scout said the following of Carr: "I think he's the most NFL-ready from an awareness and processing standpoint."

Sure, Carr may not be as explosive as guys like Drew Mestemaker and Trinidad Chambliss, but he's arguably the safest bet of the bunch. Through seven games in his junior campaign with the Fighting Irish, Carr has thrown 16 touchdowns to just one interception. Notre Dame is 6-1.

He boasts an 84.8 QBR and 1,639 yards on the year. At the end of the day, the tape doesn't lie. Carr is an extremely good decision-maker with natural arm talent and visibly high football IQ. He's the opposite of Ward as a prospect in many ways, and that's just what Tennessee needs.