Weighing Bold Changes to Fix Titans' Offense: Mitch Trubisky Question Gets Real, Brian Daboll Must Adjust

In February, the Tennessee Titans announced the hiring of former AP NFL Coach of the Year recipient Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator as a member of Robert Saleh's all-new coaching staff.

Daboll told the media he decided to come to the Titans over other offers due to his relationship with Saleh from their time as head coaches in New York and to work with QB Cam Ward. 10 months later, the Daboll-Ward pairing has culminated in the second-to-last scoring offense in the NFL as the Titans sit at a disastrous 1-6 record.

Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home has soured any remaining chance at a playoff chase for Tennessee.

Throughout the season Tennessee's offense has struggled to move the ball, ranking dead last in yards per game. Tennessee also has the lowest average time of possession, which is three minutes less than the 31st-ranked Los Angeles Chargers, who are still winless. These bottom-dwelling stats are even more embarrassing when considering how aggressive the Titans were in free agency.

The Titans spent more than any other team in the NFL in the most recent free agency period. Tennessee signed 28 contracts for more than $330 million.

Daboll's huge influence on free agent signings

The biggest signing of the offseason went to WR Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson received a four-year deal worth up to $70 million after he broke out with the Giants in 2025 with a 1,000-yard receiving season. Daboll coached Robinson in New York for more than three seasons.

While there's no denying Robinson is a talented wideout, he only has 29 receptions and his 205 receiving yards rank 85th in the NFL.

The next highest offensive deal went to TE Daniel Bellinger, a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. Bellinger played for Daboll alongside Robinson in New York. In all seven games played this season Bellinger has been nearly non-existent in the passing game, only recording six receptions for 34 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans have been terrible on the offensive side of the ball this year; you just can't mince words regarding their current state. Something has to change.

Daboll has to experiment with his waning play-calling

One of the biggest head-scratchers from Titans' season has been Daboll's refusal to shake up personnel. The best example of Daboll's stubbornness has been with the running backs. His all-in approach with RB Tony Pollard has been questionable.

Pollard has consumed 112 of 161 total carries from Tennessee running backs this season. Rookie RB Nick Singleton has only seen offensive snaps in three games this season despite being completely healthy.

Backup RB Tyjae Spears was a scratch against the Browns amidst a knee injury and sharp decerease in snaps. Two weeks ago against Houston, Spears led the Titans in receptions with nine catches on nine targets for 28 yards.

In Week 4, Daboll called for a handoff to Pollard at the goal line four times in a row against the Ravens, which resulted in a 14-point swing after Pollard got stuffed on each attempt. Similar struggles unfolded against Cleveland, where the Titans were unable to score on the goal line, which resulted in a turnover on downs and a major momentum swing.

Tennessee has been one of the worst scoring offenses in the red zone this season, to boot. That brings us to the QB problem.

Ward is playing like someone who should be benched. Daboll hasn't developed Ward (he's seemingly done the opposite up to now) despite an improved offensive line and additional weapons with Robinson and fourth overall pick WR Carnell Tate surrounding the QB.

Ward doesn't look like the answer for Tennessee

In Ward's first seven career starts last season, he threw for 1,356 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions with a 70.9 passer rating. The Titans had a 1-6 record in that stretch. With Daboll this season, Ward has thrown for 1,179 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions with a 73.8 passer rating. Like last season, Tennessee is 1-6 by Week 7 with Ward under center.

Ward has only been sacked 11 times this season compared to 30 times by Week 7 in 2025.

According to PFF, Ward ranks in the bottom 10 of qualified passers in touchdowns, throws beyond 20 yards, and has an average depth of target. These stats are especially concerning with teams like the Falcons, Ravens, Buccaneers, Eagles, Bears, Vikings, Commanders and Giants starting two or more different passers this season due to injuries.

After losing to Cleveland on Sunday, Ward has a 4-20 overall record as a starter. Even if the move isn't permanent, the second-year QB and Tennessee both may benefit from sitting him right now.

How Titans could find upside with Trubisky

Believe it or not, backup QB Mitchell Trubisky was the Titans' third-most expensive signing of the offseason ($10.5 million over two years), and has also played under Daboll. Trubisky and Daboll shared one season together in Buffalo, where he saw limited clock as the backup to future league MVP QB Josh Allen.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daboll had served as the offensive coordinator for the Bills for three seasons prior to his hiring by the New York Giants for head coach in 2022. Nonetheless, Daboll and Mitchell have familiarity. Mitchell is a 10-year veteran with a 31-26 record as a starting quarterback.

The former second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft last started in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. While Trubisky isn't a solution to all the Titans' offensive problems, his experience shouldn't be undermined.

Over the past two seasons with the Bills, Trubisky has thrown for 492 yards and six touchdowns to zero interceptions across 13 appearances. Having Ward sit behind a seasoned veteran like Trubisky could offer a new perspective for a day-one starting quarterback.

I'll say it if nobody else will: The Titans should turn signal calling duties to Trubisky and offer their fans something different. That may have been an overreaction a few short weeks ago, but at 1-6, what does Daboll have left to lose on that side of the ball?