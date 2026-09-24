Titans' Most Disappointing Players Through Two Games in 2026 NFL Season

It's much easier to point out the negatives on an 0-2 team. But, despite what promise the Tennessee Titans have shown up to this point, it's the nature of a squad two games under .500 that there are issues at hand that need to be discussed. More specifically, there are disappointments.

Heading into Week 3, we've circled three players who have fallen short of their expectations up to this point. That doesn't mean these guys have been useless; rather, the roles carved out for them just haven't yet been met.

We've got two on Robert Saleh's defense, and one with the scoring unit. Let's hug the cactus.

Jermaine Johnson

Saleh previously coached Johnson with the New York Jets. He then traded for the EDGE upon his arrival in Nashville, hoping to reunite with a formerly disruptive defender.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) converge on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson has yielded little to no momentum on the edge through two games. With four total tackles and just six pressures through two games, PFF has Johnson at a 53.3 overall grade. That slots him down at 92nd among 112 ranked players at his position.

The veteran edge rusher has struggled to keep pace with the rest of his unit. Journeyman EDGE Jacob Martin came down with a sack last week vs. the Eagles, and he did so on fewer snaps than Johnson.

We need to see more from Saleh's trade acquisition if he is to continue to stay on the field. He's more than underwhelmed in extensive minutes so far.

Alontae Taylor

Sticking with the defense (and PFF), Taylor ranks at 95th of just 96 candidates at CB. Tennessee's three-year, $58 million offseason pickup has done little to nothing to instill confidence in his signing. The former New Orleans Saint has given fans little to take home in his starting spot.

Taylor hasn't been credited with a single pass defended so far this season. He's consistently matched with the opposing team's WR1, and he's consistently outclassed by that player. Last week, it was Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith, who caught 10 passes for an outrageous 117 yards.

The game before that, it was Garrett Wilson. The Jets' WR caught six passes on seven targets, stacking up 79 yards. Tayor has been less than effective up to now. Here's to hoping Cor'Dale Flott returns to the lineup soon and relieves Taylor of his additional pressure at CB.

Calvin Ridley

We're turning to the offense with the final pick. Calvin Ridley entered this year on a restructured contract with the plan that he'd start on the fringe at receiver. Ahead of Week 3, Ridley has given the Titans no reason to think that Elic Ayomanor shouldn't already take his spot.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) cheers during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting up a goose egg in Week 1, Ridley did manage to catch two passes for 35 yards last week. At one point vs. the Eagles, Ridley was called for his second personal foul of the season. At that point, he had two more fouls than targets (0).

Two receptions later, little has changed in the bigger picture. Tennessee is glad to have Ridley back at full health, but if Ayomanor continues hurtling guys on the end of monster, double-digit receptions, it's hard to imagine the former will remain in serious rotation for long.

The theme of Ridley's time in Nashville is that he hasn't done enough. 2026 so far has yielded the same disappointing result.