Why Jermaine Johnson is the Titans' Most Important Player in Week 3 vs. Giants

The Tennessee Titans are eyeing their first win of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, as the team will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants in Week 3. Head coach Robert Saleh's squad fell in Week 1 to the New York Jets and lost a last-second heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

There are a lot of factors that could contribute to a Titans victory this week, but a tenacious pass-rush would make the biggest difference. Through two games, Tennessee has tallied just three sacks, which isn't good enough for a pass rush that was expected to be the backbone of the defense.

In order to topple the Giants on Sunday, Tennessee needs the defensive line, especially its marquee pass rushers like Jermaine Johnson, to step up.

Jermaine Johnson Could Catapult Titans to First Victory of 2026

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) converge on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson was one of the Titans' prized offseason additions. General manager Mike Borgonzi swapped nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat for Johnson in a deal with the Jets.

After a rough debut with Tennessee, where he posted one quarterback pressure, Johnson showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Eagles with five quarterback pressures, a defensive stop, and two tackles. However, the 27-year-old has yet to record a sack in a Titans uniform, and that must change this weekend.

If Johnson can wreak havoc on the Giants' offensive line and make new starting quarterback Jameis Winston uncomfortable, Tennessee's defense should be able to dominate for most of the afternoon and make life easier for their offense, which is still figuring out how to play with each other and learn offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system.

At one point in his NFL career, Johnson was projected to be a high-quality pass rusher. The Florida State product notched 7.5 sacks and 56 quarterback pressures with the Jets in 2023 before a right Achilles tear suffered in September 2024 began holding him back.

Johnson still has that promise in him, and though 2026 isn't off to a flying start, the dynamic edge rusher could establish himself as a core long-term piece for Tennessee this year. But the turnaround must begin in Week 3 as the Titans desperately search for their first win since Week 16 of 2025.