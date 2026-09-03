3 Titans Players With Most to Prove (and Lose) in Week 1 Battle vs. Jets

I've already taken a swing at four potential breakout candidates for the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. But on the opposite end of that spectrum for when the New York Jets come to town are players who have a lot to prove, and in some cases, even more to lose.

With a roster rebuild comes both new names and players caught between the transition. It's easy for assets to get muddied and stuck in the gaps when a different head coach comes in with a different vision from the last guy.

With Robert Saleh's first game day just 10 days out, here are our picks for the three Titans players with the most to prove, and lose, in Week 1.

WR Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley stands at the top of this list. Ridley will be in rotation at the wide receiver spot to some degree all season, but his current standing as the Titans' expected WR3 is already in hot contention.

With second-year receiver Elic Ayomanor on the rise right behind him, Ridley's veteran hold on a starting spot doesn't come with a grace period. Following two underwhelming seasons in Tennessee, some of which saw Ridley injured, the 31-year old pass-catcher has to contribute immediately.

From the jump, Tennessee's offense - which is chock-full of young talent - will ask more than ever out of Ridley. Week 1 should be a good indicator as to just how long he'll remain relevant in this hotly contested position group.

CB Cor'Dale Flott

Flott comes into the season after taking heat all preseason for his worrying play in the secondary. Flott, one of Tennessee's most expensive offseason additions, set the negative tone when he allowed San Francisco 49ers rookie De'Zhaun Stribling to come down with seven catches and 63 yards.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) catches the football against Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor'dale Flott (18) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of those were on Flott's watch. The fifth-year CB slowly cleaned things up following that debut, but he continued to make incremental mistakes that put a pin in his reputation for the time being.

Week 1 is the perfect opportunity for Flott to come out and set the record straight regarding his crucial starting spot in the secondary. At the same time, however, a big game allowed to the most turnover-prone QB in the league (Geno Smith) would have the opposite effect.

RG Fernando Carmona

Including at least one rookie here feels right. Fernando Carmona came in as a fifth-round pick with little pressure this offseason. Earning a starting job changes the game entirely, though.

Now that Carmona is set to open the season at RG for Tennessee, outright bumping veteran Cordell Volson off the roster as a result, all eyes will be on the first-year to quickly mesh with the rest of the offensive line.

In his first live test in the NFL, Carmona will face off against proven disruptors and fresh faces for New York in David Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat. Carmona earned his chance to start, no doubt, but a trial by fire from the get-go will test just how ready the rookie is for the bright lights.