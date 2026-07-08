5 Titans Whose Numbers Will Be Even Better in 2026: Cam Ward Leads the Way

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a big 2026 season. After a couple of miserable years, there's real optimism again, and a real belief that 2026 will be different.

For 2026 to in fact be different, though, the Titans need more production out of some key players. Of course, the new additions like Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson have gotten plenty of talk, but who was on the team last year who could put up bigger numbers in 2026?

Today, we're going to identify the five Titans who will put up better numbers this year than they did last year.

QB Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward had a solid rookie season, all things considered. The quarterback threw for more yards than any other Titans' rookie in history despite a lackluster supporting cast. Ward managed to throw for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Again, Ward had a fine year, but we expect a great year in 2026. Ward has better weapons at his disposal and a better offensive coaching staff. Plus, he won't have those rookie jitters, and his experience should help him significantly.

I'm not saying Ward will have an All-Pro season necessarily, but don't surprised if he flirts with the 4,000-yard mark. He has the talent and supporting cast to do it.

TE Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gunnar Helm had a fine rookie season, ending with 44 catches for 357 yards and two scores. That was as a rookie and splitting reps with Chig Okonkwo, so it's not crazy at all to think he can best those numbers as the TE1 in 2026.

Helm has also looked the part this summer. The tight end made several nice catches and also flashed his athleticism. Helm looks the part, and he should get plenty of opportunities in Brian Daboll's offense. With defenses focusing on Tate and Robinson, expect Helm to slip open over the middle often.

I won't be surprised if Helm breaks 60 catches and 700 yards this season. The hope is that the Texas product becomes the next in a long list of quality Titans' tight ends.

WR Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Calvin Ridley is going a bit under the radar this summer. With Tate and Robinson, and Elic Ayomanor and Chim Dike preparing for their second years, it's easy to forget that Ridley is still around. The veteran only played in seven games last year, so it won't be hard for him to surpass his 2025 numbers.

Even with all the added talent in the room, Ridley will have his place. He's the reliable veteran of the room, and he's looked as explosive as ever this offseason. I still think Ridley will get his share of opportunities, especially considering he has more game experience with Ward than Tate or Robinson do.

The days of Ridley being a 1,000-yard receiver are probably done, but he should easily blow past his 303 yards from 2025.

EDGE Femi Oladejo

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Ridley, Femi Oladejo's 2025 season was ruined by injuries. As a rookie, Oladejo only played in six games and ended with 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Titans did add to the edge this offseason, bringing in Keldric Faulk, Jermaine Johnson II, and Jacob Martin. However, Oladejo still has a perfect opportunity in his sophomore campaign. Robert Saleh loves to rotate his pass rushers, and Oladejo could be a perfect fit as a downhill rusher off the edge.

Oladejo has again been hobbled by injury this summer, but I'm counting on him being healthy and figuring it out. If he does, he can easily provide four or five sacks for the Titans as a rotational edge piece.

S Kevin Winston Jr.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin Winston Jr. is one of the defense's key pieces in 2026. The second-year player is stepping into a starting role next to Amani Hooker, and the Titans need him to be an impact player in 2026.

As a rookie, Winston played in 10 games and collected 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one sack. In 2026, it would be nice to see Winston double his tackles and land an interception or two. Many people probably don't realize Winston actually had the best run defense grade from PFF in 2025.

There may not be a player on the roster, other than Ward, that I'm more conifdent will have an improved season in 2026. If he plays up to his potential, the Titans' secondary could once again become a strength after a couple of down seasons.