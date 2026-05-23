Titans OTA Tight End Breakdown: Can Gunnar Helm Take a Leap?

Fans of the Tennessee Titans have been used to having solid tight ends. From Frank Wycheck, to Delanie Walker, Jonnu Smith, and Chig Okonkwo, the tight end spot has usually not been one fans have had to worry about.

For the first time in a few seasons, the Titans will indeed have a new starting tight end in 2026. Gunnar Helm, a mid-round pick in 2025, impressed as a rookie, and appears set for a bigger role after Okonkwo left in free agency. The team also added Daniel Bellinger in free agency, who should factor into the gameplan as well.

Let's continue going through each position group on the team now that OTAs are in full swing. Be sure to check out the previous position breakdowns beofre continuing with this one.

QB Breakdown

RB Breakdown

WR Breakdown

Roster Locks

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Gunnar Helm

Helm is obviously a lock considering he's the likely starter. Helm impressed as a rookie, snagging 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns. There's reason to believe he can take a step forward with even more snaps in 2026.

Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger is a reliable veteran who has experience playing for Brian Daboll. He'll make the team and likely see the field a healthy amount. Bellinger has never put up prolific receiving stats, but he's a solid blocker and can get open.

On The Bubble

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak (TE11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaren Kanak

If I had to bet on it, I'd say the rookie Kanak will make the roster. However, I don't think you can ever really classify a seventh-round pick as a "lock." Kanak hasn't even been a tight end for very long, so there will be a learning curve. If he can be versatile, such as perhaps playing fullback or contributing on special teams, he will only increase his chances.

Kylen Granson

Granson is another veteran who was added to the room this offseason. The tight end had a couple of solid seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and 2023, but he didn't see the field as much in 2024 or 2025. His experience should help him, and if the Titans want to keep four tight ends, he'll probably make it.

David Martin-Robinson

Martin-Robinson has managed to stick around for a couple of seasons despite going undrafted. The Temple product has yet to be much of a receiving threat, but he can block and contribute on special teams. I'm not sure he'll be able to earn a spot over Kanak or Granson.

Biggest Question

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) scores a touchdown a- San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The biggest question is whether or not Helm can take the next step and be a solid starting tight end. As a rookie, Helm's production was perfectly acceptable. However, the team is clearly expecting the Texas product to take a step forward in 2026.

Helm's development is important, because if he puts up similar numbers to last year, then the tight end position will be "just okay." If he can elevate, though, when paired with the improved receiver core, this passing attack could suddenly be very dangerous.