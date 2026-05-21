Titans OTA Quarterback Breakdown: Will 3 Quarterbacks Make It?

OTAs are well underway for the Titans in Nashville, which means the 2026 season will be here before we know it.

The Titans will break for Memorial Day weekend and then come back for a few more practices in May, a couple in June, and a couple in July before training camp. With that in mind, what better time than now to go through the roster, position by position, and see where the team stands?

We'll start off with the quarterback room, which will be led by second-year passer Cam Ward.

Roster Locks

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) heads to the locker room after the New Orleans Saints won 34-26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward

Hopefully, there won't be any quarterback controversy in Nashville for a while. Ward impressed during his rookie campaign despite having a mediocre-at-best supporting cast, so expectations are sky-high for 2026.

Mitchell Trubisky

The Titans are in good hands with Mitchell Trubisky as the backup. Trubisky was brought in this offseason to be a reliable veteran presence for Ward, and be a capable starter in case Ward gets injured at any point. Trubisky has plenty of starting experience, including in the postseason, so the Titans should be in good shape here.

On The Bubble

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Levis

Will Levis was once seen as the future of the quarterback position in Nashville. Now, he's just fighting to remain on the roster. As soon as the Titans drafted Ward last year, it became apparent that Levis' time in Nashville was likely limited.

However, new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has spoken glowingly of Levis this offseason, so perhaps the team wants to keep him around. Of course, Daboll also could simply be trying to drum up trade interest. There's no guarantee the Titans even keep three quarterbacks, but it seems like Levis has the edge for now if they do.

Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker is a great story due to him starring for the Tennessee Volunteers in college. However, it seems like the passer is fighting for his football life at this point. Hooker failed to impress over multiple season in Detroit, and now his best chance is to beat Levis out for the QB3 spot. There's a scenario where Levis is traded and Hooker is kept around, but I don't see Levis being cut and Hooker being kept on the roster as of right now.

Biggest Question

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Will 3 Quarterbacks Be Kept?

Last year, the Titans only kept two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster. Of course, there's a new coaching staff in town, so they may have an entirely different mindset.

I still think the Titans would love to move Levis if possible. If there's an injury around the league or if Levis stars in the preseason, I can see a trade being worked out. In that case, Hooker could be kept around or the team could choose another quarterback to keep on the practice squad.

Other than that, there's no drama here. Ward is the unquestioned starter and Trubisky is the backup, who can keep the team afloat if the worst-case scenario happens.