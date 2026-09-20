Studs and Duds From Titans' First Half vs. Eagles: Defense Comes Up Big and Cam Ward Scores

The Tennessee Titans are officially six quarters into the 2026 season. At halftime against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans trail 14-10 after an action-packed first quarter gave way to a slowed-down second.

Tennessee continues to struggle against the run game, with Eagles back Tank Bigsby scoring a fill-in touchdown for Saquon Barkley, who was sidelined with a stinger. Philadelphia has brutally out-gained the home team 210 to 96. The Titans' main positive came on a 92-yard interception return, which led to their only touchdown.

Let's jump into the specifics. Here are the studs and duds from the first half of Week 2.

Stud: Amani Hooker

S Amani Hooker is easily the star of the first half. Hooker was the one responsible for that 92-yard interception in the end zone, jumping a ball from Jalen Hurts that looked like a touchdown upon release.

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) is stopped by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) and defensive end Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooker can be credited in large part for Tennessee still being in this game. He piled on 3 tackles in a bend-don't-break effort for the Titans' secondary. Being without starting CB Cor'Dale Flott, it was important that someone step up in that unit today.

It was Hooker who answered the call.

Dud: Carnell Tate

Nobody really got going in the passing game for Tennessee until the final drive of the half, and even then. it was one deep ball over the middle to Elic Ayomanor. Today's showing, in that regard, is quite similar to what we saw last week.

However, Carnell Tate dropped his lone target for a would-be first down over the middle. It was a clean ball from Ward delivered in good time, and Tate let it go under pressure from all sides. A hard hit and a ton of time later, Tate didn't get another opportunity all half.

We'll look for the rookie to bounce back in the final two quarters. If we're circling anyone as a dud on offense, Tate's one notable mistake made him a candidate hard to avoid.

Stud: Cam Ward

Again, the passing game has been again inconsistent for the Titans today. Ward has gone just 5/9 through the air for 63 yards in what has been a run-heavy scheme for OC Brian Daboll.

However, the Titans' touchdown came by way of two straight runs from Ward off of Hooker's interception. He escaped what should have been a sack in the pocket, scrambled through a handful of broken tackles to the goal line, and then punched it in on a gutsy fourth down.

He'll need a more versatile second half for Tennessee to stay in this one. However, even the most pessimistic Titans fan can't deny the pleasure of Ward diving head-first into a score before talking trash to the Eagles' defense. We'll take wins where we can get them.

Dud: John Franklin-Myers

Even with one sack from DT Jeffery Simmons today, the Titans' defensive line on the whole continues to appear underwhelming under Saleh. It's John Franklin-Myers who is standing out as a particular disappointment on the d-line through two.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (91) against the New York Jets during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers had precisely one tackle, failing to generate much pressure along with the rest of his unit. Myers, however, was brought in on a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason to pair with Simmons.

After an underwhelming Week 1, Myers' continued struggles situate him as a first-half dud today.