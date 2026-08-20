Will Levis Receives Bleak Outlook as Titans Cut Candidate With Deadline Drawing Near

With the ever-dreaded cut day now just 10 days away, the Tennessee Titans are preparing to chop their training camp roster down to the 53-man limit. With two more preseason games on the docket, against the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears respectively, Titans players will have two more major opportunities to prove that they belong.

But given just how close we are to the deadline, some names are already beginning to emerge as potential cut candidates. The latest addition to that list in the national eye is no surprise: Will Levis.

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz had Levis at the top of his cut possibilities, saying, "... Levis has been reduced to a clear No. 3 option. With development a priority throughout the roster, carrying three quarterbacks seems like a luxury that Tennessee can't afford."

He's got a point. Levis did seem to be staring down extended minutes after Mitch Trubisky exited practice earlier this week with a bicep issue, only for Trubisky to then return two days later. What seemed like a sudden opportunity for Levis to prove himself has dwindled back down to size.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks to pass in the fourth quarter during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis is Almost Out of Time in Tennessee

That isn't to say that Levis doesn't have a chance to make the roster still, although he's already had numerous chances to impress this preseason already. The big one came in the Titans' opener vs the San Francisco 49ers, where Levis fell well short of his needed impact in limited minutes.

Facing down the Niners defense, Levis completed just three passes on eight attempts. He did manage to scrounge up 22 rushing yards on four attempts, but that also gave way to a team-high three sacks.

In fact, Levis was the only Titans QB to take a sack. Cam Ward, Trubisky, and even Hendon Hooker kept it clean under center, their own struggles aside.

From this point on, Levis' outlook is as bleak as it has ever been in Nashville. Those two aforementioned preseason contests may be his only remaining bids at staying on board.

Levis Has Two Clear Chances to Make His Case

Tennessee takes on Seattle this Sunday, Aug. 23, before staying at home to host the Bears the following Saturday, Aug. 23. We can't say much about the leeway Levis is being given behind the scenes, but it's truly now or never for the third-year quarterback.

Levis' journey in Tennessee has been unusual. At one point in time, he was even seen as the team's surefire starter with a rocket arm and an invisible ceiling, as hard as that is to believe.

Now, with Ward calling the shots and Trubisky having comfortably settled into the QB2 spot, Levis is perhaps the biggest name to watch as a cut candidate in this final week or so. He'll be playing for his NFL career on Sunday.