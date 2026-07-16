6 Bold Predictions for Titans' Training Camp: Clarity on Offensive Line

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to get training camp started! The rookies report exactly one week from today, while the veterans report in 12 days.

It's an exciting time of year as we're so close to starting another season. The Titans have a lot to be excited about, and we've already learned quite a bit from this summer. With camp right around the corner, though, let's go ahead and make six bold predictions.

Will Levis Gets Traded

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis has been stuck in trade rumors for months now. Essentially, the quarterback has been on borrowed time in Nashville ever since the Titans drafted Cam Ward. This offseason, we've seen Mitchell Trubisky come in and easily win the QB2 job, so why would Levis be kept around?

I'm going to be optimistic and predict that Levis will have a great camp and preseason. Because of this, somebody will finally offer the Titans a late-round pick for him. Getting anything in return for Levis, at this point, would be a huge positive.

Jackson Slater Wins RG Job

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's been much talk about the right guard and center spots for the Titans this offseason. I think the center spot is already locked up, though, so I'll just predict the right guard spot instead.

Cordell Volson, Jackson Slater, and rookie Fernando Carmona are among the players competing for the job. Ultimately, I believe Slater will pull away during camp. Slater is in Year 2 with the team, which gives him an advantage over Volson and Carmona. Plus, Slater was pretty good in limited opportunities as a rookie.

Bryce Oliver Wins WR6 Spot

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle for the final wide receiver spot will be intense. This is the deepest receiver room the Titans have had in years, and there are more deserving players than there are available spots.

Xavier Restrepo had more catches than anybody this summer, but I still don't think it will be enough to make it. Bryce Oliver is the best special teamer of all the options, which I think will end up being the difference. Restrepo is a good pass-catcher, but Oliver can catch passes AND provide a ton of special teams value. I hate it for Restrepo, but Oliver is deserving as well.

Jacob Martin Earns Bigger Role than Femi Oladejo

Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Femi Oladejo has had a rough go of it so far. The edge rusher suffered a serious injury and only played in six games as a rookie. Then, Oladejo missed the offseason program due to a hamstring injury. As a result, I think the young defender will continue to slide down the depth chart.

Jacob Martin should be the biggest benefactor of Oladejo's slide. Martin has quietly been a consistent pass rusher and he fits well in Robert Saleh's system. Many wondered if Oladejo could earn a starting role, but I actually predict that Martin will get that third edge rusher role over Oladejo.

Anthony Hill Jr. Earns Starting Role

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill (53) during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans liked Anthony Hill Jr. enough in the 2026 draft to select him in the second round. As soon as that pick was made, it seemed like Cody Barton was on borrowed time. Barton was underwhelming in 2025, so it makes sense that Hill could leap him.

We didn't see a ton from Hill this summer, but I think camp is when he'll have his coming out party. I think the Titans will keep Barton around as veteran depth, but Hill obviously has a higher ceiling. The rookie will play a big role immediately.

Micah Robinson and Keydrain Calligan Earn Spots

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) reacts to blocking a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I won't lie, I was very worried about the cornerback depth earlier this summer. However, Micah Robinson and Keydrain Calligan got opportunities to start while Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor were out, and they made the most of that chance.

I still wish there was one more reliable veteran option, but Robinson and Calligan proved they deserve a shot. If they keep their positive momentum going during camp, which I predict they will, they'll both end up on the final roster.