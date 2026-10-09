Titans Red Zone Report: Tennessee's Major Key to Scoring When it Matters vs. Texans

So long as the Tennessee Titans continue to be one of the NFL's least efficient offenses, these red zone reports will continue to feel more like futuristic wishful thinking than anything else. Brian Daboll and Cam Ward have to find a way to get on the same page, and fast.

However, Week 4's loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens provided us with a one-drive sample size to properly diagnose the team's problems. The Titans found momentum in the second half, but Robert Saleh could have had his first win had one series of plays gone Tennessee's way.

Down 14-7 in the second quarter, the Titans were facing a first and goal in the red zone. We've already hit this issue numerous times, so I'll keep it short: Daboll ran Tony Pollard four straight times, Tennessee got stuffed on the goal line, and Baltimore scored in the other direction prior to halftime.

The Titans ultimately closed the gap to six points by the game's end - the difference between the team finding a way in on that pivotal drive in the second. In Week 5, it's all about trusting Ward's progression and betting on the guy under center.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daboll has to trust Ward in Week 5

Pollard is effective as a consistent, early-down veteran in an offense otherwise filled with rising young assets. Daboll using him as a four-down workhorse, however, is both predictable and terrible ineffective.

Daboll confirmed this week that he "felt good" about the looks for Pollard, refusing to express any outward regret on the plane ride home looking back on the incident. Again, though, the offense gave Ward the keys to open things up downfield after that.

Tennessee's comeback effort may have fallen short, but Ward would find Wan'Dale Robinson for a passing score in the first quarter. He'd then hit Carnell Tate in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion, too.

Of the Titans' four red-zone touchdowns this year, three have come through the air. If the Titans are set on allowing Ward to have this season to hash out his issues - as expected - he'll need to be given a chance to do so in important situations.

In a contest with the Texans likely to yield opportunities for both offenses, the 0-4 Titans could ask for no better reason to open things up. In red-zone looks, the Titans can't hope for the best on the ground. In Week 5, Daboll and Tennessee have no choice but to scheme for Ward and his weapons if they want to keep up with high-scoring Houston.