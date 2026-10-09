The Titans Score Less Than Any Team in NFL — But Week 5 Looks Like a Breakthrough

The Tennessee Titans are facing a high-powered, veteran-led Housto Texans offense in Week 5. Despite being in front of their home crowd, the lowly Titans aren't being given the benefit of the doubt by pretty much anyone in the space. It's another underdog opportunity for Robert Saleh's team.

This matchup, while not a nightmare for Tennessee, does present a great challenge for Brian Daboll's offense. To keep pace with C.J. Stroud, that unit will likely have to have their best game of the season.

Per PFF, the Titans have the lowest percentage of drives ending in a score this season, at 26.3%. Tennessee has only reached 20 points one time, and has scored 10 or less on two occasions. Last week's 18-point outing against the Ravens bore improvement across the board, but it still wasn't enough to dig the Titans out of the hole they're in.

Lowest % of drives ending in a score this season



Titans 26.3%

Patriots 26.8%

Dolphins 27.0%

Chargers 27.7%

Steelers 29.8% pic.twitter.com/ZQ9g58vLmQ — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2026

Yet, the Texans' defense may promise a real chance for Tennessee to break through on that front. DeMeco Ryans is taking over play-calling starting in Week 5 due to the defense's struggles. The pieces are there for Houston, but the execution has been well beyond.

Cam Ward and Daboll have to jump on that. This could be the leap Titans fans have been waiting for.

Week 5 could finally yield Titans' offensive jump

The Texans' secondary has only picked the ball off one time this year. They've allowed 20+ points in every game but one, and that game saw the Indianapolis Colts put up 19. In two of those contests, Houston allowed 30 or more.

Of course, the Texans are also 0-4. Experts may be favoring Houston, but the gap between Tennessee and the visiting team isn't as big as some people may be anticipating.

That is especially apparent on defense. With Ward coming off a season-high 222 yards vs. Baltimore, and rookie WR Carnell Tate accounting for 145 of those yards in his own season-best showing, Daboll finally seems to be working out the kinks.

We've got every reason to think the Titans continue to find ways to score here. That doesn't mean Tennessee wins. Stopping the aforementioned Stroud will be a challenge that Saleh's defense must embrace, and at least partially succeed in.

Week 5 simply feels like a cross between positive momentum for the Titans' offense and a matchup vs. a defense that's already in a corner. If there's anything about Sunday to get your hopes up for, Titans fans, it's for Daboll's scoring unit to finally find their footing before it's too late.