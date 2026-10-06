Brian Daboll is Using Tony Pollard as Titans' Workhorse — Why That Plan Got Old Fast

There's no denying the Tennessee Titans have talent, but muddled play-calling appears to be holding back a capable offense. After going 3-14 last season, fans and pundits expected more wins headed into the new season. Even the major sportsbooks, such as DraftKings, had Tennessee's win total betting line at 6.5 prior to Week 1.

Unfortunately, the Titans are off to a disastrous 0-4 start with a downward-spiraling offense.

In the offseason, Tennessee hired the defensive-minded Robert Saleh as the head coach and former NFL Coach of the Year winner Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator. Daboll assumed offensive play calling.

The product on the field has been underwhelming despite the Titans defense having held opponents to only 20.8 points per game, which is the ninth best in the league. Tennessee's offense ranks in the bottom three in points, yards, and touchdowns and is yet to score more than 20 points in a game.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daboll has proven to be a conservative playcaller, commanding the run roughly 42% of snaps, specifically veteran RB Tony Pollard. However, the Pollard-centric offense has been unsuccessful and needs a change.

Pollard is consuming nearly all of the backfield's touches

Through four games no other Titan has received the ball more than Pollard, who has 54 rushing attempts and four receptions. Consequently, the heavy usage of Pollard has essentially nixed RB Tyjae Spears from significant playtime.

Spears only has 20 touches, nearly a third of the touches Pollard is getting despite averaging 5.25 yards per touch, which trumps Pollard's 3.95 yards per touch.

Now in his fourth season, Spears, a former third-round pick, has never been the starter in Tennessee. In his rookie season he played behind future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry, since he's played second to Pollard.

Daboll has used Spears primarily as a pass blocker, but he has shown himself to be a viable receiving back with five receptions for 40 yards. For comparison, Pollard has eight receptions for only 24 yards. Spears averages five more yards per reception than Pollard.

Why aren't Pollard and Spears even close to a split?

The strong preference for Pollard couldn't have been more evident than against the Ravens. Pollard was called on for a goal line punch for straight times; he was stuffed each time.

Daboll's horrendous call showed his lack of trust in QB Cam Ward and the other offensive talents. After Baltimore's goal line stand, the Titans were playing catch-up the remainder of the game until they ultimately fell 24-18, with their last score coming in the final two minutes.

Another dilemma in the backfield is rookie RB Nick Singleton.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nick Singleton issue is the final nail

Drafted in the 5th round, Singleton has only played a handful of snaps for the Titans. He only has seven carries across three games played for 12 yards. Up to this point in the season, Singleton has been relegated to a kick return specialist, and beyond that, his role in the offense is unknown. Pollard is a quality player, but it's safe to say he doesn't warrant 62 touches, especially with Spears outperforming him in average yards per touch.

Spears and Singleton have only combined 27 touches.

For perspective, Pollard has more rushing attempts than Christian McCaffrey and David Montgomery. McCaffrey has four touchdowns, Montgomery has two and Pollard only has one. With Pollard at the helm, the Titans have the sixth fewest rushing yards in the NFL. If Daboll doesn't trust his struggling second-year quarterback, why not lean on a talented backfield committee?

Pollard is in his age 29 season. Meanwhile, Spears and Singleton are 25 and 22, respectively. The Titans are decorated with young talent. 21-year-old WR Carnell Tate has blossomed with significant playing time. Spears or Singleton could be a breakout player for the Titans if given a fair chance.

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