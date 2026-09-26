Titans' Week 3 Duel vs. Giants: 2 Realistic Best and Worst Case Outcomes

When I ended up one defensive stop away from correctly projecting a Tennessee Titans' win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, I knew I needed to revisit this format in the hunt for redemption. Of course, if you're reading this, you're probably more worried about Tennessee's own vengeance.

I can't blame you. The Titans travel on the road in Week 3 to take on the 1-1 New York Giants. Beaten down with injuries and coming off a 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants have given Tennessee fans a reason to be optimistic about this one.

But if this team has taught those same fans anything, it's that optimism often ends in disappointment. That's why I'm playing both sides in outlining the best and worst possible outcome of the Titans' third game of the season.

A win for Robert Saleh is paramount. We'll start with how he might achieve that.

Best: 24-13 Win

A double-digit road win for the Titans is surely somewhat of a stretch. All the same, without QB Jaxson Dart calling the shots, the Giants are short their most important player. Tennessee is bound to benefit from that change.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Titans can conquer the anticipated heavy rain and wind at MetLife Stadium, OC Brian Daboll's unit will have the offensive advantage. It's about replicating their 20+ point successes from Week 2 at that point, as well as making sure Jameis Winston isn't throwing 70-yard grand slams.

Taking Dart's place from the first quarter on last week, Winston passed 11/27 and threw a pick in the process. Chip away at the Giants' defense and contain the run game, and all the sudden, a comfortable win appears very possible for Tennessee.

Worst: 16-10 Loss

Oppositely, a field-goal heavy game in which New York pulls Tennessee down into the offensive depths with them is worst-case scenario. I can imagine a world where Winston rides the momentum of playmakers like WR Malik Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo into opposing territory.

From there, it's multiple made kicks that help the Giants win out in a battle of inches. This performance would mark a notable step back for the Titans' offense, but again, wet footballs and hazy vision due to the rain could force that.

Tennessee fans should take mild comfort in the team competing with an inarguably better Eagles team last week. At the same time, enough could go wrong in the team's first road trip under Coach Saleh, especially in bad weather, that positive expectations give way to negative results.

If it comes down to it, Daboll may have to dial up a few deep balls just to keep the Titans swinging in this one. Anything but succumbing to a defeat by a thousand three-and-outs.