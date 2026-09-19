Titans Red Zone Report: Why Drives Stalled And How Tennessee Can Adjust in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans' 10 points in Week 1 is a potentially deceiving metric. Not in any standout, impressive way, but in that it looks to be overpromising what this offense managed to achieve against the New York Jets.

Tennessee's lone touchdown came late in the game, down multiple scores. Cam Ward found Elic Ayomanor in the end zone for his lone passing touchdown of the game. Those 6 were the Titans' first points since the first quarter, when Joey Slye hit a kick from 42 yards out.

In the red zone specifically, Tennessee barely gave us a stat to study. The Titans were one of three teams without a play inside the 10-yard line. Ward's offense conducte three total plays in the red zone in the entire contest. Of course, all three came on that late, lonesome scoring drive.

Wrapping all of that into simpler terms: The Titans' drives consistently stalled vs. the Jets. Heading into a Week 2 home stand facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee will have to adjust (and adjust fast) to have a chance at an upset win.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breaking down the Titans' offensive failures in Week 1

On an individual level, it will be up to Ward to lead a revival this week to some extent. Ward struggled to make timely decisions and stay planeted in the pocket in Week 1. He'll need to do both of those things to give the Titans a chance this Sunday.

But OC Brian Daboll's scheming was also problematic. The Titans were in shotgun formation for nearly 80% of their season-opening loss. Daboll's dedication to the gun outshone every other team in the NFL. No offense stuck to a system as much as Tennessee did that one.

The result was a one-note, predictable offense that put Ward in a bad position. The gun betrayed Ward's tendency to get loose and try and make plays on the run. It was like trying to fit a square peg into a circle hole.

How Daboll, Ward can recover in Week 2

The surface-level solution to those problems is, plainly, to mix it up a bit. So long as the offensive line holds (that unit was underrated vs. Jets), seeing Ward go through his progressions and look for medium yardage will be key. Let the man take snaps under center, too.

According to data from FTNFantasy, Ward threw to his first read 43.8% of the time in Week 1. Scrambling accounted for an additional 18.8% of his snaps. He checked the ball down another 15.6%. That leaves little breathing room for advanced, patient choices that fall between panic passes and running out of bounds.

Daboll needs to diversify, and Ward needs to wait. Check those two boxes, and Tennessee's offense should at least pose a more competitive threat to their visitors this week than last. Factor in a few Carnell Tate completions over the middle, where the rookie had been open last game, and who knows where the Titans end up.