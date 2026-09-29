Titans Rookie Power Rankings: Carnell Tate Leads the Pack, First-Round EDGE Finally Arrives

Three weeks in, we're here to deliver our third Tennessee Titans rookie power rankings. Even in the wake of the team's third straight loss, there's a lot to like about the young talent that's brewing in Nashville.

One injury and a notable newcomer later, these rankings have shaken up once again. The Titans' 12-7 defeat at the hands of the New York Giants served as perhaps the greatest vote of confidence yet that the top player on this list is hitting his stride.

Read on for the latest rookie-fueled breakdown in a season that still bears a ton of potential, no matter how bleak the outlook currently is.

1. Carnell Tate

Though still without a touchdown, it’s safe to say that Carnell Tate has more than proven his worth up to now in year one. He just had his best game yet vs the Giants.

Tate hauled in six catches for a team-high 58 yards, drawing favor from Cam Ward on open looks. If Ward had hit Tate for a painfully easy would-be touchdown, we’d be in for a real celebration for the fourth overall pick.

Still, a quiet emergence like Tate’s will certainly do. The Titans appear to have hit it big with the pass-catcher. It’s only up from here.

2. Anthony Hill Jr.

It took three weeks for LB Anthony Hill Jr. to be dethroned in tackles for Tennessee, and even then, it was star DT Jeffery Simmons who surpassed him. Simmons had 10 tackles last Sunday, and Hill had eight.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill’s performance marked yet another successful week in spite of that mild drop, and he still leads the NFL with 34 tackles in total. He’s clearly the best LB on this Titans team right now, overshadowing veteran Cody Barton with ease.

While perhaps not making as obvious a difference as Tate against New York, Hill’s previous performances and hearty consistency basically make these top two spots interchangeable.

3. Keldric Faulk

Finally, we can push Keldric Faulk a few spots up on this ranking. After a quiet start to his rookie campaign, Faulk came onto the scene with a bang in Week 3. The first-year EDGE logged three tackles and a particularly nasty sack.

Through Weeks 1 and 2, Faulk had been a loud point of criticism. Generating little to no momentum in his limited run, after the Titans had traded into the first round to select him, meant the lights were a little brighter than usual on the rookie.

He may not have dominated the Giants’ offensive line or anything, but he was one of three Titans to be credited with a sack. The other two are veterans, Simmons and CB Alontae Taylor. That’ll earn you flowers every time.

4. Nick Singleton

This one is a head-scratcher. Nick Singleton made his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, notching four carries on one drive. Coach Saleh then said he hoped Singleton would see more touches against the Giants in Week 3.

With Tyjae Spears coming off an ankle issue (he went on to barely play), Singleton appeared primed to take up backup duties behind Tony Pollard. Singleton didn't see the field once vs. New York. We can't put him anywhere but the bottom here.

Why didn't he touch the field? It's impossible to tell. Pollard did a solid job, carrying the ball 17 times and picking up 74 yards. It remains odd that the rookie back didn't get a look after a week of hype and anticipation, but we surely haven't seen the last of Singleton either way. This is a shrug.

N/A: Fernando Carmona

It didn't feel right to include Fernando Carmona on this list after the RG was carted off the field with an ankle sprain in Week 3.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) is helped off the field after an apparent injury during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-round rookie has consistently impressed this season being thrust into the starting offensive line rotation. Once he returns to play a few weeks down the road, there will be no doubt that he'll climb his way back up these rankings again.

For now, we'll save a spot for him. Get well soon, #66.