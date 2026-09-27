Studs and Duds From Titans' Humiliating Road Loss to the Giants: Cam Ward Must Take Blame

It's hard to imagine this one going any worse for the Tennessee Titans. After coming in generally favored against a Jaxson Dart-less New York Giants team, Tennessee proceeded to put on one of their worst offensive performances in recent memory in what became a lifeless loss road loss, 12-7.

The Titans fall to 0-3. Robert Saleh is still without a win. Cam Ward looks like he's lost in an offense that is built to counteract him. Nobody expected immediate success in the Saleh era, but everyone thought the Titans would look better than this.

In trying to collect studs and duds from today's game, we really only managed to circle one consistent positive. That's the nature of losing to Jameis Winston.

Dud: Cam Ward

Ward has to define the duds today. Brian Daboll's erratic play-calling definitely plays a part here, but the QB solidified his place at the top of this ranking (in the worst way) when he sailed a ball over a wide open Carnell Tate in the end zone. That was in the third quarter, when Tennessee trailed 12-0.

On the day, Ward finished passing 23/36 for 181 yards. Between simply not looking at open receivers and missing them when he did, it was clear that even a semi-hostile road environment was too much on the sophomore signal caller.

Ward found only intermittent success as the game wound down, when New York's defense got softer as they jogged to a victory. Even then, a truly mind-boggling interception on the final offensive play of the game for Tennessee is what ultimately buried them.

You can't have unforced errors from your franchise QB. The blame can't go any other way.

Stud: Jeffery Simmons

Unsurprisingly, Jeffery Simmons continues to be a light in the darkness for Tennessee. The veteran DT logged one sack on his way to 10 tackles. That number was good for the highest on the team in today's defeat.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackles New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons' role on this defense has remained unchanged for years; really, as has his efficiency. Despite one uncharaceristic offsides penalty in the first half, you can't blame much of this game on Simmons.

He's the Titans' best player, and could probably be on the better side of this list every week in some capacity. Simmons' consistent pressure wasn't enough to disrupt the Giants' offense today, but he deserves a tip of the cap at least.

Dud: Chimere Dike

After achieving Pro-Bowl status on special teams as a rookie, Chimere Dike has gone in the opposite direction in his second year thus far. Dike had a gut-wrenching fumble in Week 1 vs. the New York Jets, an underwhelming turn in Week 2, and then a fumble on his first return vs. the Giants.

Dike's presence in the offense remains in minimal capacity, to boot. We've seen a rising star become, at least up to now, unreliable on special teams. Dike is a young player with undeniable intangibles, but he has to clean up the ball control.

Bobbling multiple returns on top of the one you fumbled will not only up the heart rates of Titans fans, but it'll land you in the dud category every time.