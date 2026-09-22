Titans Rookie Power Rankings: Anthony Hill Jr. Continues to Climb, Newcomer RB Gets First Look

Another week, another rookie ranking for the Tennessee Titans. The first-year contributors yielded much to talk about once again in Week 2, leading to a few shifts from what we had in Week 1.

This group of players represents what fans are hanging onto amidst the wreckage of Tennessee's 0-2 start. We may be in danger of slipping into another underwhelming, low-win season, but Robert Saleh's first draft class in Nashville promises a bright future under his watch.

Based on their results against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, here are the current standings for the Titans' freshman class heading into Week 3.

1. Anthony Hill Jr. (Unchanged)

LB Anthony Hill Jr. has made an undeniable case for himself at the top of this list, and it isn't likely to change anytime soon.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 2, Hill added 10 tackles to his rookie total. That brings the LB to 26 on the year, which means he's still leading the NFL in the category. That statistic alone is enough to necessitate his top spot here.

Saleh gave Hill the start at MIKE even as the LB unit cleared up its injury concerns. Him leading the group in snaps in Week 2, over both Cedric Gray and Cody Barton, should tell fans everything they need to know about his growing role in the defense. The undisputed champ of this list.

2. Fernando Carmona (Prev. 3)

We've got RG Fernando Carmona jumping a spot up on this list. Carmona was part of the Titans' force tasked with containing Eagles' elite DT Jalen Carter this past Sunday. When Carmona has in front of the star defender, he more than held his own.

Carmona's pass blocking is top five in the league among rookies, per PFF, and his extremely physical play made him look like a veteran on a line full of multi-year guys against Philadelphia. The fifth-round rookie looks more like a gold-mine investment with every passing week.

Let's hope Carmona's shoulder injury, sustained in Week 2, doesn't complicate his role going forward. He has all the makings of a long-term piece on the Titans' o-line.

3. Carnell Tate (Prev. 2)

Carnell Tate led all Titans WRs (alongside Wan'Dale Robinson) in Week 1 with 38 yards receiving on four catches. He took a slight step back in Week 2, which is reflected in his one-spot drop here.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate was targeted five times vs. the Eagles. He'd catch three of those passes for 27 yards, although his game ended up being defined more by the missed opportunities than the ones he made good on. Tate dropped a tight ball from Ward in the first quarter and never fully found his footing from there.

This isn't entirely Tate's fault. Tennessee's offense continues to underwhelm in the passing game, even as the offensive protection and pocket improve for Ward. Regardless of his inconsistent chances, you'd like to see Tate explode for a big gain or make a game-changing play.

A textbook "good not great" start for the rookie thus far.

4. Nick Singleton

We expected that RB Nick Singleton may get his first look of the season in Week 2, and sure enough, Saleh gave the modern Penn State legend a shot in the second half on Sunday. The newcomer is officially on the board.

Singleton was only given four touches, which he translated to 10 yards before being promptly relieved the rest of the way by Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Could the Titans have asked for more out of the rookie?

Perhaps. Coach Saleh even admitted that Singleton may have left some yardage on the field. But he also said Singleton did some "good things" in his first outing. It's only up from here for Tennessee's backfield rookie.

5. Keldric Faulk (Prev. 4)

Finally, we have EDGE Keldric Faulk. The Titans traded up into the first round to select Faulk earlier this year. He made plenty of noise in camp this offseason as well, but through two games, he's seen the field for a mere 14 snaps on defense.

You can't really expect a guy to get into a rhythm when he's being played so little. To no surprise, Faulk has just one assisted tackle in each of his first two games as a Titan. The impact has been minimal as the rookie finds himself buried in a deep edge rushing group for Tennessee.

If Faulk's snaps are set to increase any time soon, he'll have to give Saleh more reason to play him in his already limited time on the field. It's a tight spot for Faulk, and precisely why he's at the bottom of this ranking.